Vanity Fair and Harper's writers apologize after making fun of Beyonce's daughter for resembling Jay-Z

The editor of Harper & # 39; s Magazine, Violet Lucca, agreed with film critic K. Austin Collins after she tweeted about how Blue Ivy looks like her father and felt sorry for her.

Two journalists are taking the heat after making fun Beyonce Knowles Y Jay ZThe daughter of Blue Ivy. Vanity Fair film critic K. Austin Collins and Harper & # 39; s Magazine editor Violet Lucca quickly experienced the impact of their actions after they tweeted about the resemblance of the 7-year-old girl to her father.

"I have a feeling that the Jay Z Face genes are about to hit Blue Ivy and I'm very sorry for her," K. Austin wrote in a now deleted tweet, after Blue appeared in photos with his mother Bey and Megan Thee Stallion in what seemed to be a new year party.

According to K. Austin, Violet intervened: "Or simply undergo plastic surgery at 16 to Kylie Jenner and we will all have to pretend that she always looked like this. I can't afford to feel sorry for the incredibly rich! "

Fans soon learned of their cruel joke about Blue and some Twitter users criticized the two writers for their tweets. "It's not about children who are rude. @Melvillmatic and @unbuttonmyeyes are two adult adults in positions of cultural influence who decided they wanted to start the year attacking a child. Later, when the apologies for the food arrive, I want it you do". think about this choice, "author Mikki Kendall tweeted.

K. Austin then backed away from his previous comment on Blue and posted: "Sorry for the Blue Ivy tweet: a bad joke, and black girls in particular deserve better."

Violet also apologized, writing: "I'm sorry, I was cleaning my apartment while this was exploding … celebrity children should be off limits, but time and again they have not been. So I said something mean and they have me called ugly, old and racist. "

When someone wrote to him: "You can't become the victim here. It was more than & # 39; petty & # 39; it was antiblack and violent to talk about a CHILD like that. So yes, being called racist when you perpetuate racist ideals is the least of his problems here. Reflect on that, "Violet explained," I am not interpreting the victim … "He apologized once more as he added," I'm sorry I insulted Beyonce's daughter by suggesting she could get plastic surgery one day, as many children of famous people do. "

Beyonce and Jay-Z have not responded to rude jokes about their daughter. The mother of three children, on the other hand, posted a video on Instagram to finish 2019. The video includes photos and videos never seen before of her twins, Sir and Rumi.