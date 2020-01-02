Vanessa Hudgens becomes real about the nude photo leak & # 39; traumatizing & # 39;

Instagram

While he admits that the 2007 piracy scandal was & # 39; really screwed up & # 39 ;, the former star of & # 39; High School Musical & # 39; He insists that & # 39; would not recover anything he has done & # 39 ;.

Actress Vanessa Hudgens It has opened up over the scandal surrounding his 2007 nude photo leak, revealing that he was traumatized by the drama.

The "High School Musical" star was one of the first celebrities whose private photos were hacked and displayed online more than 12 years ago, and still hates to think about it.

"It was something really traumatic for me," he tells Cosmopolitan magazine. "It's really screwed up that people feel they have the right to share something so personal with the world."

"As an actor, you completely lose control of your own privacy and it's really sad. It seems that shouldn't be the case, but unfortunately if enough people are interested, they will do everything they can to get to know everything I can about you. , which is flattering, I suppose, but people take it too far and end up spreading things that should be personal. "

The former Disney star said she didn't regret that the world saw the full frontal shots, which she reportedly took to excite the then boyfriend. Zac efron, at the time.

"I think everything happens for a reason and I would not withdraw anything from what I have done," he said. "I don't like to talk about it because it was something that should be private and I would still like to keep it as private as possible."