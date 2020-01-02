Urban Meyer rumors: Browns have a "great interest,quot; in hiring former Ohio state coach, Florida

Urban Meyer is on the Browns radar.

The former Ohio State head coach is reportedly a target for the vacant Cleveland head coach, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

I'm hearing that the #Brownns have a strong interest in ex # Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, by sources. – Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 2, 2020

The Browns dismissed the head coach Freddie Kitchens without ceremonies after a disappointing season 6-10, which was embroiled in controversy and highlighted by Kitchens' wardrobe choice later in the season. Later, general manager John Dorsey, who is credited with building the current Browns list, joined the unemployed kitchens.

The Browns are also interviewing former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy for the job, according to the team.

Meyer is a training candidate in the NFL field, with the Browns, Redskins and Cowboys, according to reports, interested in Meyer's services. Dallas has yet to fire head coach Jason Garrett, whose contract expired after the 2019 season. The Redskins recently hired former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera for the same position.

Meyer, three-time national champion of head coaches, brought two titles to Florida in 2006 and 2008 and a ring to the state of Ohio in 2014. He retired after the 2018 season for health reasons, the second retirement from his coach career due to the same circumstances

Meyer, a native of Toledo, Ohio, has no previous experience in NFL training and also directed the programs in Utah and Bowling Green before his term in Florida.

Whoever takes the Browns' job will have a strong core in place, which features quarterback Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. and runner Nick Chubb.