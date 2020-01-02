United States vs. Finland: live score, summaries, quarterfinal updates for World Juniors 2020

United States vs. Finland. We have seen this before.

Less than a year after a heartbreaking loss in the gold medal game, with a goal by Kaapo Kakko with less than two minutes remaining, the United States meets Finland again when the two nations meet in the quarterfinals of the 2020 edition.

Like last year, the United States and Finland enter the game as the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds of their respective groups; But these two teams are quite even when you go deeper into the statistics. Both teams have a scoring efficiency in the range of 13 percent; however, Finns have a slightly better equipment savings percentage of .915 to Americans (.879). While both teams have similar efficiency in the power play, the Suomi has been effective in eliminating the advantage of man (85 percent).

All eyes will be on the Anaheim Ducks draft, Trevor Zegras, in this one. The American finished the preliminary round as the leading scorer of the tournament with only assists (nine). New York native prospect and Ottawa senators Shane Pinto have also dazzled, scoring four goals in four games and the United States expects sniper Cole Caufield to have appeared after lighting the lamp with the winner of the overtime game against The Czechs on Monday.

Goalkeeper Spencer Knight, who has been solid among the pipes since he left the Canadians six on Boxing Day, will have his hands busy on it. Finland has a handful of the best tournament scorers in Patrik Puistola (Carolina Hurricanes) and Kristian Tanus and a blue line full of great game creators and shooters in Ville Heinola (Winnipeg Jets), Lassi Thomson (Ottawa Senators), Anttoni Honka (Carolina Hurricanes) and Mikko Kokkonen (Toronto Maple Leafs).

The meeting marks the first time since 2015 that there is a rematch for the gold medal in the semifinals of the following year. Sweden avenged the following year against the Finns. Will the United States get the same result?

Sporting News has all the action while the United States and Finland seek to take a step closer to the IIHF 2020 2020 World Youth Championship.

