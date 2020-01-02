Under Armor All-America Game 2020 list and time list for live commitments

It is possible that the early enrollment period of college football is over, but the excitement surrounding the 2020 recruitment class is not over yet.

Several four and five star recruits are scheduled to announce their commitments during the Under Armor All-America game on Thursday 2020 about where they will play college football next season. That includes two players who will reveal who they signed their national letters of intent with.

Those players include 247Sports recruits among the top 100 Darnell Washington (athlete number 1, number 10 in general), Zachary Evans (runner number 1, number 14 in general), Dontae Manning (corner number 6, number 76 in general) and Daniyel Ngata (multiple use No. 2, No. 80 in general), among others.

Sporting News has covered you on how to watch the All-America game, whose recruits will announce their college football decision, when and with whom they are recommended to sign:

MORE: Winners and losers of the early signing period

What channel is Under Armor All-America Game today?

TV channel (national): ESPN2

ESPN2 Live broadcast: WatchESPN

The 2020 Under Armor All-America Game is televised nationwide on ESPN2 and can be broadcast on WatchESPN.

What time is the Under Armor All-America Game 2020?

Date: Thursday, January 2

Thursday, January 2 Start Time: 6 p.m. ET

The start of the All-America game is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 2. It will be held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, and will help determine the final ranking of players for the class of 2020.

MORE: Signature Day Tracker: Control of the best recruits, classes

Under the lists of Armor All-America Game, live engagement times

Seven players will announce their college decisions on Thursday, including four of the top 100. Two players, five-star recruits Darnell Washington and Zachary Evans, have already signed their national letters of intent and will simply reveal where they sent their NLIs.

With that, here are your scheduled ad schedules during the Under-Armor All-America 2020 Game, listed in chronological order (The ratings reflect the composite ratings of 247Sports & # 39; 2020 Composite).

You can find the complete lists for the Under Armor All-America 2020 game here.

Chandler Morris (No. 14 double-threat quarterback, No. 353 overall)

Announcement time: before the game

The best schools: Oklahoma, Auburn

Elijah Badger (No. 23 wide receiver, No. 126 in general)

Announcement time: first quarter

Main schools: State of Arizona, Oregon, USC

Jason Harris (No. 11 defensive end of the weak side, No. 185 overall)

Announcement time: second quarter

The best schools: Colorado, Arizona

Daniyel Ngata (No. 2 for all use, No. 80 in general)

Ad time: part time, segment 1

Main schools: Texas A,amp;M, State of Arizona, Clemson, State of Oklahoma

Darnell Washington (No. 1 athlete, No. 10 overall)

Ad time: part time, segment 2

The best schools: Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Miami

Dontae Manning (No. 6 corner, No. 76 in general)

Announcement time: third quarter

The best schools: Georgia, Oregon

Zachary Evans (No. 1 runner, No. 14 overall)