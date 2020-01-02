U-Haul officially announces that it will no longer hire any nicotine user

%MINIFYHTML1241558c3e54f059bdb8a07b85f5908d9% %MINIFYHTML1241558c3e54f059bdb8a07b85f5908d10%

# Roommates, if you are one of the few who still smoke cigarettes, you should make sure you do not apply for any work at U-Haul. In less than a month, the moving and storage company is officially no longer hiring nicotine users.

@GoodMorningAmerica reports that as of February 1S t, "The nicotine-free contracting policy comes into effect in 21 states," according to the press release of the entire U-Haul International company. The Phoenix-based company, Arizona, will now be "the first major company in its field to reject job seekers who are nicotine users."

U-Haul, which currently employs more than 30,000 people, said it made the decision to deny employment to nicotine users in hopes of establishing "one of the healthiest corporate cultures in the United States and Canada." Among the 21 states where hiring the practice will take effect, it includes Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

%MINIFYHTML1241558c3e54f059bdb8a07b85f5908d11% %MINIFYHTML1241558c3e54f059bdb8a07b85f5908d12%

Not all states have legal permission to refuse the hiring of people who use nicotine products, but those who are legally authorized to do so will move forward with the company's new rules beginning in February.

If you're wondering how the application process will proceed given the new guidelines, U-Haul explained it like this:

“People looking for jobs at U-Haul in the 21 states mentioned above will see statements about the nicotine-free hiring policy in the applications, and they will be questioned about the use of nicotine. In states where testing is allowed, applicants must give their consent to undergo nicotine screening tests in the future to be considered. "

Jessica López, chief of staff at U-Haul, also addressed the non-nicotine policy:

“We are deeply committed to the welfare of our team members. Nicotine products are addictive and present a variety of serious health risks. This policy is a responsible step to foster a culture of well-being in U-Haul, with the aim of helping our team members on their health journey. "

This is not the first nicotine-free workplace in the country, but one of the largest.

Roommates, what do you think about this?