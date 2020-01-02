Tyler Cameron and Stassie Karanikolaou spend NYE and their first New Year's Day together 2 months after being romantically linked

After rumors that they've been flirting a lot with each other, Tyler Cameron and Stassie Karanikolaou apparently spent New Year's Eve together! Are the Bachelorette star and Kylie Jenner's best friend developing a romance?

Apparently, they were seen as "terribly friendly,quot; during a NYE party and that wasn't even everything.

The two continued to celebrate the new decade on their first day too!

His mutual friend, singer Fletcher, revealed on Instagram that Tyler and Stassie had a very relaxing January 1 in South Beach.

He posted a couple of videos on the Stories of the platform that showed several of his friends hanging out on the deck of a yacht that afternoon.

In the caption, the singer mentioned that everyone was "plotting movements by 2020,quot;.

Stassie was as pretty and hot as ever, the clips showed her in a white bathing suit.

At some point, she sits next to the piece that had her sunglasses on her forehead and made faces.

Their meeting occurs approximately two months after they were seen flirting in another establishment.

Only a few days later, in November, they met again, this time at the Poppy nightclub.

While they came with separate groups of friends, the reports mentioned at the time that everyone mixed up during the night and that Stassie and Tyler flirted a lot with each other.

At the same time, however, a source discovered through HollywoodLife that Tyler has been "enjoying,quot; being single and has no intention of entering into a serious relationship at this time.

That does not mean that the two cannot have fun and enjoy each other's company, right?

Besides, who can say that Stassie won't be the one who changes her mind?



