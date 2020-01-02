Twitter Sexpert asks the shortest and longest women who took sleep with men!

Popular British relationship expert Oloni, a self-proclaimed "expert,quot; on Twitter, decided to ask women what was the shortest time and the longest time it took to sleep with a man.

Thousands of women responded to his tweet and quickly went viral.

The tweet has provoked discussions in all social networks, around women's rights, shame of whores and virginity.

Many men were surprised at the number of women who have had sex with men they met for a few hours (or less).

These are just some of the answers, which were surprising to men: