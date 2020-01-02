Turkey's parliament approves military deployment in Libya | Turkey News

Turkey's parliament passed a bill to deploy troops in Libya in support of the besieged National Agreement Government (GNA) recognized by the United Nations, paving the way for greater military cooperation despite criticism from opposition lawmakers .

The president of Parliament, Mustafa Sentop, said Thursday that the legislation was passed with a vote of 325-184.

The ruling AK Party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his allies have a parliamentary majority. All major opposition parties in the assembly voted against the bill.

Parliament interrupted its winter break to address events in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, where GNA-aligned forces are counteracting a renewed impulse from the renegade military commander based in the east, Khalifa Haftar, to wrest control of the city.

GNA Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and President Erdogan in November signed two agreements related to the demarcation of the maritime border and greater security cooperation.

Libya in turmoil

Haftar& # 39;s self-appointed National Army of Libya (LNA) He launched an offensive in April, but his advances were stopped by pro-government troops along the southern outskirts of the city.

However, the informed introduction of Russian mercenaries from the private Wagner group in September altered the balance of power and allowed the LNA troops to take control of key cities south of Tripoli.

Along with an increase in the number of UAE air strikes in support of Haftar, Russian developments appear to have emboldened Erdogan and accelerated Turkey's intervention, which in the past was limited to the sale of military equipment.

"It would not be right for us to remain silent against all this," Erdogan said in December, referring to the presence of Russian fighters.

Since leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011, Libya has not had a stable government.

Efforts to demobilize and reintegrate the combatants who helped overthrow Gaddafi in the formal security apparatus have largely failed.

Instead, the GNA has had to rely on several militias to defend the city.

But apart from their opposition to Haftar, analysts say authorities and armed groups share few interests.

Haftar, who enjoys the support of a rival administration in the east, says he wants to restore order in the war-torn country.

But critics fear that the strong man will sink the country into authoritarianism again.

For the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt, key sponsors of the former loyalty to Gaddafi, the 76-year-old man represents a bulwark against political Islam that some in Tripoli have defended.

Fighters loyal to the Government of National Agreement (GNA) recognized by the UN, aboard a military vehicle during clashes with forces loyal to the strongman Khalifa Haftar, in Espiaa, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of the Libyan capital, Tripoli, on August 21. 2019 (Mahmoud Turkia / AFP)

Analysts, however, say that ideological sympathies play a minor role in Ankara's decision to intervene in Turkey.

"If you look at a map of the Mediterranean, you will see that west of Turkey, Greece, Cyprus and Egypt are forming a kind of strangulation," said Sami Hamdi, political analyst and editor in chief of International Interest. "They are increasingly worried that Turkey is becoming an important player."

Meanwhile, Turkey, which houses the largest refugee population in the world with 3.7 million Syrians, remains involved in the Syrian conflict diplomatically and militarily.

Ankara has called for a "safe zone,quot; in northern Syria to return some of the refugees in Turkey.

Hamdi continued: "Add to that the way the United States accepted the Turkish demands in Syria of a safe zone, when they see how Putin and Erdogan fight for Syria, the fact that Russia is interested in having good relations with Turkey, all that says that Ankara is emerging from the category of second level power.

"If Libya falls under Haftar, an ally of the United Arab Emirates, which in turn is antagonistic to Turkey, this essentially puts all Turkish maritime interests at the mercy of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Greece and possibly Italy."

But intervening without coordinating with Russia would put the two countries in the process of collision, a scenario that both want to avoid, Hamdi said.

Efforts are already underway to reach an agreement, according to Hamdi, which could include Turkey giving up Idlib in Syria, the last rebel stronghold, where bets are much higher for Russia.

But Ali Bakeer, a Turkish political analyst, said it was possible for Ankara to reach an agreement with Moscow on Libya, without having to leave Idlib.

"I discard the exchange agreement. Ankara and Moscow have to discuss options within the Libyan theater," Bakeer said.

"It could include Turkey and Libya offering Russia economic opportunities in its newly designated areas, according to the latest memorandum of maritime understanding between the GNA and the Turkish government."

However, both Hamdi and Bakeer agreed that Tripoli is a red line for the Turkish government, without which Ankara could lose an important ally and an advanced power projection post.