Tunisia: appointed prime minister announces the formation of the government | News

%MINIFYHTML6d31aaf1bf09d45394cd6fd8213ac2e59% %MINIFYHTML6d31aaf1bf09d45394cd6fd8213ac2e510%

The designated prime minister of Tunisia has announced the formation of a cabinet of independent technocrats, more than a month after being elected to lead a government focused on reviving the economy.

Habib Jemli, an agronomist by training and nominee of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, said the new government was made up of independent Tunisians, but did not reveal their names.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML6d31aaf1bf09d45394cd6fd8213ac2e511% %MINIFYHTML6d31aaf1bf09d45394cd6fd8213ac2e512%

"I have depended (in the formation of the cabinet) on the element of competition and independence of the political parties," said Jemli, 60, after a meeting with Tunisian President Kais Saied on Wednesday.

The official Tunisian news agency, TAP, said Jemli had presented the proposed government to Saied, who will ask parliament to set up a session to hold a vote of confidence on the list.

The government must have the support of the majority of the 217 members of parliament.

Ennahda emerged as the strongest political force in the country in the Tunisian parliamentary elections in October, winning 52 seats in the fractured parliament.

Anger in public services that are considered worse than during the period before the Tunisian revolution, President Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali, who died in exile in September, has undermined the confidence of some Tunisians in his political establishment.

Saied, an independent who won the presidential elections in October, formally requested Jemli to form a coalition capable of commanding a majority in parliament.

Jemli struggled to rally rival parties during coalition talks, but said Wednesday that all parties would support the new government "one way or another," without giving details.