Tua Tagovailoa NFL Draft Decision: The Pros and Cons of Returning to Alabama for the Senior Season

%MINIFYHTMLb8d302b1b3f257491c22e262fe45da209% %MINIFYHTMLb8d302b1b3f257491c22e262fe45da2010%

Where will Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa play next season?

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will announce if he will stay for a senior season in Alabama or will declare for the 2020 NFL Draft. It is a decision that will shape both the decision making of the NFL Draft in April and the next year's football season.

%MINIFYHTMLb8d302b1b3f257491c22e262fe45da2011% %MINIFYHTMLb8d302b1b3f257491c22e262fe45da2012%

Tagovailoa underwent hip surgery on November 18 after an injury that ended the season against the state of Mississippi on November 16. That recovery is an important factor in a decision that is not as clear as it seems.

There are clear advantages and disadvantages for both sides of the Tagovailoa decision. These are the cases to stay in school instead of going to the NFL.

MORE: What's next for Nick Saban, Tua Tagovailoa and Alabama?

Tua Tagovailoa should enter the 2020 NFL Draft

Pros

Tagovailoa can get that money now. The latest simulated draft of Sporting News makes Tagovailoa head to the Miami Dolphins with the general selection number 5. Even if it falls in the first round, perhaps Tagovailoa lands with a Super Bowl contender (please don't let it be New England , truth?).

Tagovailoa has nothing to prove in Alabama. He went through 87 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, played in two national championship games and was runner-up of the Heisman Trophy. He worked well with offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who served in the same position with the Atlanta Falcons. Tagovailoa showed a sufficient set of playing skills so that at least one NFL team was willing to roll the dice on the risk of injury associated with recruiting Tagovailoa with a superior selection.

Cons

How many simulated drafts have been thrown out the window? Better yet, how many NFL teams take a quarterback without seeing him throw in person? Tagovailoa may not be able to throw until spring due to his surgery rehabilitation, and he may fall out of the first round.

From there, who knows? You will have to get rid of the "injury prone,quot; label in the league because of your ankle problems in the last two seasons, and that makes you a booming or falling candidate at some level. Tagovailoa was thought to be the number one general candidate at this time last year, and now that player is clearly LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

I firmly believe that Tua returns to Bama in 2020 Let's say he goes # 10 this year That contract is worth $ 19 million If he returns and acts, he is the least chosen in the Top 5 That's $ 30 million You can earn $ 10M + by returning everything while improving and with insurance to protect it Smart move https://t.co/7UTv491Gte – Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) January 1, 2020

MORE: Everything you need to know about Tua Tagovailoa's injury, the recovery schedule

Tua Tagovailoa should stay in Alabama

Pros

Tagovailoa would have the opportunity to prove that he is a healthy quarterback once and for all. If Tagovailoa returns, turns it on and has another season on par with the last two, then it would certainly be a blockage to be one of the first five and decrease the risk of a draft day drop. That could be the best long-term play.

In addition, Tagovailoa could cement his legacy as a great college football player of all time if he returns, wins the Heisman Trophy and leads another race for the championship. The royalties from that scenario could exceed his NFL legacy.

Cons

It is the easiest question to ask: What happens if Tagovailoa gets hurt again?

The insurance policy is a safety net, but the NFL offers money and the team that writes it would be patient in terms of a schedule for recovery. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence seems to be the almost unanimous No. 1 pick by 2021, and Tagovailoa runs the risk of slipping in the draft if he is not the same player due to the hip injury. That could mean even more potential financial losses even before your professional career begins.

The verdict

This is one where the use of a survey to take room temperature works. It feels 60-40 or even 65-35 that the NFL will be too difficult to pass up Tagovailoa.

Will Tua Tagovailoa be declared for the NFL 2020 Draft on January 6? – Bill Bender (@ BillBender92) January 2, 2020

The easy choice is the NFL. Tagovailoa can take the money that involves his first and second round of selection and run, and at the end of the day he will have to prove that he is good enough to play at that level.

Still, this feels a bit like Matt Leinart of USC, who stayed with the Trojans in his final year in 2005, and Tim Tebow of Florida, who stayed with Florida for one more race in 2009. Those quarterbacks had Heisman Trophy awards and multiple national awards. championships in hand when they decided to stay.

Tagovailoa's decision would also affect the rest of Alabama's potential first-round selections. Dylan Moses, a SN preseason All-American who missed the season due to a knee injury, is already back for next season. Maybe Tagovailoa could be the center of that last trip with the Tide.

It still feels like 60-40, but the fact that it is so close is the reason we are all waiting on January 6.