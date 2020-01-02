TSRTech: it is rumored that Facebook, WhatsApp, Snapchat and more applications are presenting the function in a dark mode

%MINIFYHTMLaef8bfc19257ba25c948a45f4c6196ea9% %MINIFYHTMLaef8bfc19257ba25c948a45f4c6196ea10%

# Roommates, if they can't get enough of the dark mode feature in social media applications like Twitter and Instagram, they may be lucky because the cool visual element could be more widespread in 2020. Several other applications are reported Popular are flirting with the idea of ​​becoming "dark."

It's hard not to love the elegant dark mode feature that gives applications a whole new life and is also much better for their eyes. Apparently, after seeing the success of users in the dark mode on Twitter and Instagram, the technological teams of other social applications are seriously considering the idea. The @USAToday, Facebook, WhatsApp and Snapchat reports are just some of the fan favorite apps that could possibly be introducing new settings in a dark way.

Application researcher Jane Manchun Wong recently discovered evidence that Facebook's full dark mode is currently being tested and Facebook has confirmed it. Meanwhile, Snapchat keeps its plans much more secret and has not yet published any information or given clues, and WhatsApp is following its example in a similar way.

%MINIFYHTMLaef8bfc19257ba25c948a45f4c6196ea11% %MINIFYHTMLaef8bfc19257ba25c948a45f4c6196ea12%

Switching to dark mode on your mobile device and applications can be much easier for the eyes and improve sleep rhythms. The bright bright screens can significantly alter your sleep pattern and the dark mode is also beneficial to prevent smart phone batteries from running out so fast. In addition, it also helps people with visual impairment or sensitivity to light.

When Apple released its iOS 13 update last year, fans went crazy about it, noting how modern and elegant it looks compared to the standard white background that had been used for years in the field of smartphones. Since then, Gmail, Facebook Messenger and Android 10 have introduced dark updates.

Roommates, what do you think about this?