Travis Scott among the headliners, BIG BANG will make his return

Rage Against the Machine and Frank Ocean join the rapper & # 39; Sicko Mode & # 39; as protagonists in the annual music festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The complete line-up for the 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has finally come out and surely causes many people to panic. Travis Scott (II), Rage against the machine Y Frank Ocean Everyone is confirmed to head the annual event at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in April. The announcement was made through the official social media account of the event on Thursday, January 2.

Rage Against the Machine will be the headline on Friday, acting on April 10 and 12. On the other hand, Travis is ready to entertain the concert attendees who attend the event on Saturdays, April 11 and 18, such as those who attend the festival on Sundays in April. 12 and 18 will be treated with Frank's performance.

In addition to the headlines, there is a name that arouses in particular the conversations between users of social networks. BIG BANG, which has been on pause after its members enlisted in the army, will return to Coachella this year and act the same day as Rage Against the Machine. Joining the Friday lineup are the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Calvin Harris, Be big, City girls Y Lewis Capaldi.

Shortly after the announcement was made, BIG BANG began to be popular on social networks and many of his fans expressed their joy. "BIGBANG WILL HAVE HIS FIRST STAGE OF COMEBACK IN COACHELLA IN 2020 ??? WHAT KIND OF LEGENDARY COMEBACK IS THIS," wrote one in capital letters. "IM F *** ING CRYING BIGBANG IS RETURNING !!! AND THEY ARE DOING IT IN COACHELLA AFTER THEY HAVE RETURNED FROM THE LIST," praised another.

BIG BANG will be the first male K-Pop group to perform in Coachella. Other artists who take advantage to adorn the festival's stages include King's wool, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 wild, Dababy, Summer walker Y FKA Twigs. Tickets for weekend 1 are already sold out, while presale for weekend 2 will begin on Monday, January 6 at 12 p.m. PT.