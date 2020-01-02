Trace Cyrus is grateful for Sister Miley while canceling her engagement

The family will always be there for you.
2020 is upon us and many celebrities are still reflecting on the whirlwind year that was 2019. Cyrus Trace He has much to thank for in this new season, including the support of his little sister Miley Cyrus. The musician shared a moving post on his Instagram thanking his sister for being there for him until the end of his commitment and helping him enjoy his new singleness.
"Happy new year! This year I have no specific goals," captioned a sweet photo with Miley. "I just want to focus on my family, my music and my fitness as much as I can! Some of you already know that, but recently I am single and extremely grateful to have my family around me during this time. I have felt so Blessed lately! Thank you @mileycyrus for always being there for me … I love you very much fag! What are your New Year 2020 resolutions? "
Trace previously announced his commitment to the singer Taylor Sanders in December 2018. "Well … it's official! SAID YES!" Trace captioned a video of Taylor after the proposal. "We're getting married! I will love you FOREVER!" Fortunately, Trace is taking the time to spend with the family and focus on his career since the breakup. In a recent publication, he also announced that he could release new music with his band Metro Station, whose song "Shake It,quot; was a hit in 2007.
"It has been amazing to have time with the family for Christmas! I had planned to release new music this month, but I decided to wait and focus on my personal life for now," he captioned a photo with his whole family. "I'll be back with new music videos and EP after the new year. Maybe even a new Metro Station song! How was everyone's Christmas? Where did you spend it this year?"
As for Miley's love life, she remains strong with Cody Simpson. The couple recently faced some split rumors, but Miley quickly confirmed that they are still an important element. "Start dating your best friend Asap," he captioned a photo of the couple on a date night just a few nights after Christmas.
Hopefully 2020 is the best year in its history!
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.