Top Blankets: street vendors in Spain who take the fashion world | Spain news

Barcelona, ​​Spain – They are used to selling their work to major fashion brands, or seeing it appear on the pages of publications such as New Yorker magazine.

Now, a group of 20 leading Spanish graphic artists offer their art to help most African migrants who sell soccer jerseys, bags or sunglasses from fake designers to wealthy tourists.

Twenty limited edition denim jackets will be used as a prize in a single lottery to help Top Manta, an organization named after the sheets in which many street vendors showcase their products.

The association, led by former "manteros,quot;, as they are known in Spanish, seeks to help migrants abandon this life by word of mouth and find real jobs.

Among the designs, a jacket shows a black panther, along with the slogan Black Mantas; It is clearly a play on words linked to the organization of black power.

Another jacket shows migrants leaving the sea. For some it may seem nothing more than a colorful design, but for many street vendors, it is a very real reminder of how they came to Europe in the first place.

The designs present images that resonate with the history of those who sell them (Flavita Banana / Al Jazeera)

For Aziz Faye, a 36-year-old former Senegalese fisherman, the analogy of the sea brings back memories of how he risked his life twice to start a new life here in Spain.

In 2007, he sailed in a flimsy boat from Mauritania in West Africa to Tenerife in the Canary Islands.

After arriving in Barcelona, ​​he was deported because he was illegally in Spain.

Seven years later, and after two more attempts, he finally obtained permission to stay.

"As a fisherman, I was used to the sea and how it can be. Luckily for me every time I crossed, the sea was calm. I was not afraid," he told Al Jazeera.

In 2015, he started selling scarves on the street, but he wanted to find a way to escape from this life.

"People on the street are treated worse than animals. We face so much violence from people," said Faye, a father married to twins.

"They find us guilty of selling products that they say are illegal. But it is not we who bring these things. It is easy to blame the poorest people in society."

Faye helped establish the Top Manta association to help street vendors obtain the legal right to work.

Under Spanish law, a migrant from most African states must live in the country for at least three years before they can begin the complex process of requesting permission to work legally.

While waiting for the opportunity to work, they must earn a living on the streets.

The presence of the best blanket vendors in the streets has provoked controversy in Spain, and some conservative politicians insist that they are threats that encourage organized crime.

Manuel Valls, the former French prime minister who ran for mayor of Barcelona as a liberal in the May elections, said the main blanket sellers were "directed and directed by an illegal mafia for their own benefit."

"It is an illegal occupation that occupies public spaces that are for everyone," he said.

Ada Colau, the left-wing mayor of Barcelona, ​​proposed an amnesty to allow street vendors to work legally.

However, since then it has been under political pressure to take strong measures against vendors in prominent tourist areas.

A design features an adaptation of the famous Black Panthers logo (Lluis Tudela / Al Jazeera)

Last year, Top Manta opened the doors of its first physical store, selling its own designer shirts, sweatshirts and sportswear. Your logo is, of course, a blanket.

The store, in the Raval neighborhood of Barcelona, ​​one of the poorest neighborhoods in the city, offers jobs to ten machinists.

The place may lack the elegant presentation of many clothing stores in this city, but Faye says the staff has the opportunity to use the skills they learned in their own countries.

"For some sewers, they can use their own skills and make a new life here," he said.

Cheikh Bayfall, 40, is busy making shirts when Al Jazeera arrives at the Top Manta store.

Senegal, 40, arrived in Spain in 2000 after climbing the three-meter barbed wire fence that separates Morocco and Melilla, a Spanish territory in North Africa.

Then he hid in a car that drove to the Spanish continent. Finally, he arrived in Barcelona, ​​where he started working on the streets.

"I work here in the store most of the time, but sometimes I still have to work in the street as a mantero to earn enough to live," he told Al Jazeera.

This may change shortly, as Top Manta is about to open a second store and advertise its products through an Instagram account.

Marc Pallares Recently one of his illustrations was published in The New Yorker magazine and he frequently sees his work appear in other influential media in Spain and beyond. He is One of the artists who contributed a design for the clothing lottery and said he wanted to help those less fortunate than him.

"Most of the artists or illustrators involved have led quite privileged lives compared to the best blanket vendors and wanted to help by offering our designs," he said.

"This is a real problem not only in the streets of Barcelona, ​​but everywhere."