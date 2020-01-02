Tommie Lee, unperturbed by Trina & # 39; s Shade on Instagram Live by Bobby Lytes

Instagram

Seeing that the drama intensifies, Bobby returns to Instagram Live to address the problem, in addition to ensuring that he and the star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta & # 39; are good.

The new year has just begun and Trina choose to start 2020 by reigniting your meat with "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"The disaster began later Bobby Lytes, Trina's cousin, went to Instagram Live on Christmas Eve. That was when Trina, who was present there even though she was off camera, began to speak ill of Tommie without knowing that Bobby was live.

"Tommie, she always pulled her ass out," Trina said off camera. Bobby was surprised and then tried to change the subject by saying something about South Beach. Someone else also tried to warn Trina that Bobby was live.

However, Trina ignored that and continued saying: "Imagine if I posted some pictures like that." She also said: "Her pussy was out!" And "The photos are cute, but it was like, & # 39; Huh?"

As Trina apparently didn't want to stop, Bobby abruptly interrupted her live session. "Bye, let me talk to you later!" He said before turning it off.

Tommie hurried to hear about the situation. Taking into account its own account, the star VH1 had some subliminal responses of its own. In a clip of herself putting on makeup, she could be seen laughing in the shade imitating Trina's comments about her revealing social media posts.

Seeing that the drama intensified, Bobby returned to Instagram Live to address the problem. "I know it wasn't a big problem. I know it wasn't anything malicious. The person who said it in the background, I can't even believe … I'm not going to mention anyone's name because I feel I would be damned if I did, and I would be damned if I didn't. "

"First, even if I didn't mention who it was, people would never be who the person was. Second, there is a lot of speculation about who said it." Bobby also assured that he and Tommie are good.

Trina, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the drama.