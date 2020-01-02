Tom Brokaw feels & # 39; very lucky & # 39; after escaping the fire & # 39; furious & # 39; in his apartment building

WENN / Instar

The former host of & # 39; NBC Nightly News & # 39; and his wife woke up in a fire in their Upper East Side building early Wednesday and praised firefighters for their & # 39; fantastic job & # 39; To put out the flame

Tom Brokaw 2020 began with a terrifying story to tell. The first day of the new year, the former host of "NBC Nightly News"He woke up with a" furious "fire in his Upper East Side apartment building, but he was" very, very lucky "to be able to survive the fire with his wife, Meredith Auld.

Talking to the New York Post about the incident, the 79-year-old journalist praised the New York City Fire Department for putting out the fire. "We are safe and we were very, very impressed with the work of the New York Fire Department," he said. "I was near the south floor of our building and was completely involved when they got here."

More than 100 firefighters were reportedly called to deal with the fire on the 14th floor of the Brokaw building on E. 79th St. near Madison Ave. The legendary news anchor recalled: "His presence woke us up frankly. Our dogs started barking and we realized, we looked down at the area of ​​our elevator and the fire department was arriving. "

Giving more details about the FDNY's work, Brokaw told the New York Daily News: "They used our kitchen and our entrance as a kind of stopping point. They did a fantastic job." He added: "We directed them and tried to help them as we could, although they were very self-sufficient. They were very kind."

The fire was controlled by the FDNY around 2.30 a.m., two hours after it broke out. A spokesman for the fire department revealed that six people suffered non-fatal injuries in the incident, five of them were firefighters.

As for the owners of the burned unit, the New York Post said they were on vacation. While Brokaw said the fire cost "a great loss of property for the family," he said the positive was: "It could have been much worse." He added that his unit was not damaged, although "he received some smoke." He added: "Actually, it's a warning story about living in danger of fire."

The cause of the apartment fire was still being investigated.