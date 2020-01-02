Todrick Hall strikes back for claims he didn't pay the dancers

David Fisher / Shutterstock
Todrick Hall It is focusing on love, and who allows it to enter its circle.
In October 2019, the interpreter faced multiple accusations against him on Twitter, including his alleged former assistant who accused him of "deliberate lack of payment to people,quot; and who allegedly chose dancers "sometimes based solely,quot; in his race, among others. claim (es. He also tweeted a link to documents for a lawsuit filed by a former employee of the tour against Hall in 2018 alleging sexual harassment, retaliation and non-payment of the minimum wage, among other claims. The lawsuit was later resolved outside of the courts and it was dismissed.
Choreographer and dancer Thom White also accused Hall of not paying him for his work and after stopping contact with him after White asked him about it. He further claimed that Hall had asked for "lighter people,quot; to stand behind him for an opportunity on the set.
"My comment; I adore Thom, how to LOVE him. This is surprising to me, he has not yet been paid, it will be … not because he is trying to expose me & # 39; but because he deserves it. I only got two Text messages, no calls, I was at sea opening my tour and that video has only been out for 2 weeks, "Hall tweeted at the time.
White then tweeted that Hall had approached him and noted that they "heard each other, but disagreed."
Now, in a new interview with Attitude For the February issue, Hall responded to allegations of non-payment and alleged treatment of a former employee.
"My fans have been by my side, and they know my heart and my integrity, and they know what kind of person I am. They know that I would never intentionally do some of these things, none of the things that are said about me." (I will be) more careful about who I allow in my circle, "he told the magazine.
"My show is full of love and I focus on it every night … when a child comes and tells me that because of my music and my message they didn't take their lives, they now wear high heels at school and are winning queens dance. I will sleep with one eye open, but what I am not going to stop doing is inspiring children. "
Conor Clinch
During the interview, the Best dancer the dance captain also referred to tips RuPaul gave.
"Ru said: & # 39; Trust me, this will fade away, they pointed you out because you are kind and socially aware. They knew they would get a reaction from you and affect you. Most people suspect that they don't do it & # 39; really they don't exist unless they are affecting someone else, "Hall shared. "The only way they can feel is through the feelings of other people, good, bad or otherwise. Listen to this: when your actions come from a place of love, never worry about the perception of others, know that your intention is love and there is nothing wrong with that. XO, mom. "
The February issue of Attitude It is available on January 3.
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.