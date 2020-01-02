Todrick Hall strikes back for claims he didn't pay the dancers

Todrick Hall It is focusing on love, and who allows it to enter its circle.

In October 2019, the interpreter faced multiple accusations against him on Twitter, including his alleged former assistant who accused him of "deliberate lack of payment to people,quot; and who allegedly chose dancers "sometimes based solely,quot; in his race, among others. claim (es. He also tweeted a link to documents for a lawsuit filed by a former employee of the tour against Hall in 2018 alleging sexual harassment, retaliation and non-payment of the minimum wage, among other claims. The lawsuit was later resolved outside of the courts and it was dismissed.

Choreographer and dancer Thom White also accused Hall of not paying him for his work and after stopping contact with him after White asked him about it. He further claimed that Hall had asked for "lighter people,quot; to stand behind him for an opportunity on the set.

"My comment; I adore Thom, how to LOVE him. This is surprising to me, he has not yet been paid, it will be … not because he is trying to expose me & # 39; but because he deserves it. I only got two Text messages, no calls, I was at sea opening my tour and that video has only been out for 2 weeks, "Hall tweeted at the time.

White then tweeted that Hall had approached him and noted that they "heard each other, but disagreed."