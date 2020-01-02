Todd's daughter, Kaela, hired at Love & Hiphop after Bravo said & # 39; No & # 39;

The true housewives of Atlanta Todd Tucker's daughter, Kaela, moved to New York and has a new job. The Millennial University graduate is now working as a production assistant for Love & Hip Hop NY.

We know what you're wondering: why wouldn't I get a job for real New York housewives? After all, she is the stepdaughter of one of the main stars of the Atlanta franchises, Kandi Burress.

Well, according to one of Kaela's friends, Kaela wanted a job at one of Bravo's shows, but the production team said "No."

Kaela's friend explained: "Bravo said no, and the real housewives (from New York) also said no."

So Kaela decided to go to the competition, and they were happy to hire her.

MTO News has confirmed that Kaela applied for and was accepted as a paid production assistant for Love & Hip Hop New York.