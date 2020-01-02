TLC Star Jazz Jennings has fans sprouting from the scars of gender confirmation surgery

Instagram

The reality show star takes her Instagram account to share a couple of photos of her modeling a brown piece that reveals the marks on the top of her thighs.

To close the year, Jazz Jennings He is becoming sincere about his own body. The reality show star proudly showed the scars she received from her gender confirmation surgery in June 2018, and was praised for her move.

Jazz took his Instagram account to flaunt his scars for the first time. In the photos, the "I am jazz"The star was seen modeling a garnet piece that revealed the marks on the upper part of her thighs." These are my scars on display, "he wrote next to the photos." I am proud of my scars and I love my body in the same way. is. I call them my battle wound because they mean the strength and perseverance it took to finally complete my transition. "

People immediately jumped into the comments section to bathe Love Jazz, including "RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race"star Mint who wrote: "Work beauty! Body!" In the meantime, "Vanderpump Rules"star Billie lee He said: "So strong! How beautiful!" As for his mother, he called Jazz "the strongest and bravest of all the souls I have ever known and I am blessed to be your mother. Your scars are as beautiful as you and the rest of you. I love you with All that I am . "

"I love you Jazz. You are a model of courage, strength, perseverance above all, LOVE," said someone. Another praised: "You are literally the most beautiful young trans woman there is. A great inspiration for all transgender young people. Keep doing it!" There was also someone who told Jazz: "Take them, proud girl! YOU WON YOUR WARRIOR SCARS !!!"

Jazz was assigned the male sex at birth, but at age 5 he was diagnosed with gender dysphoria, which made him one of the youngest people publicly documented to be identified as transgender. He underwent a gender confirmation surgery in June 2018. While the surgery was successful, he suffered complications that required another follow-up procedure.