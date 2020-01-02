Three arrested for & # 39; unacceptable abuse & # 39; during Brighton vs Chelsea | Soccer news





Brighton has confirmed the arrests of two local fans and a Chelsea fan

Three fans were expelled from Amex Stadium and subsequently arrested for "unacceptable abuse,quot; during Brighton's home tie against Chelsea on New Year's Day.

Brighton confirmed that two local fans and a Chelsea fan were arrested after three unrelated incidents.

"Two supporters of the home and a visiting visitor were expelled from Amex and subsequently arrested, for three separate incidents of unacceptable abuse during yesterday's game against Chelsea," Brighton said in a club statement.

"Once again, we regret that we report the expulsion of two local supporters: one for racist abuse of Chelsea players and one for homophobic abuse directed at Chelsea fans."

Brighton said a Chelsea fan was also eliminated by club delegates for homophobic abuse targeting local fans.

"The three were arrested by Sussex police outside the stadium and now face prosecution," the club said.

The club's executive director and vice president, Paul Barber, added: "Once again, our security and administration team, along with Sussex police, have had to deal with three separate and unwanted cases of disgusting racist and homophobic abuse." .

"If the possibility of a lifelong ban on watching your clubs play football is not a strong enough deterrent, we have to ask ourselves whether the courts should have the power to impose more severe penalties. Football can only do it a lot, and we are tired of the reputation of the game being tarnished by these people. "