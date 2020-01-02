Thousands flee fires in Australia while states warn that the crisis will worsen

Along the southeastern coast of Australia, tens of thousands of people left their homes on Thursday after authorities called for evacuations, warning that the massive fires that went this weekend could be the worst in an already catastrophic season.
Eight people died last week when fires swept through forests and thickets along Australia's Pacific coast, suffocating cities with thick smoke, charring more than 1,000 homes and killing countless wild animals.
The fleeing motorists obstructed the roads and formed long lines at service stations in the southeastern part of New South Wales, the most populous state in the country, after the state of emergency was declared on Thursday.
To the south, the state of Victoria, the second most populous, declared a state of disaster, allowing it to authorize the evacuation of areas along its eastern coast. Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said 17 people were still missing while fires swept the Alpine resorts and the Gippsland area, home of lakes, mountains and farmland.
Fires are expected in the scorching Australian summer, but this time they started in the spring and have spread out of control for months, growing more and more intensely. in the middle of record heat. It is already the worst fire season in recorded history in Australia, and the summer of the southern hemisphere has just begun.
"It's going to be a blast furnace," in the next few days, Andrew Constance, New South Wales Transportation Minister, told The Sydney Morning Herald. He said the relocation of people was the largest in the history of the region.
An Australian Navy ship arrived in the waters on Thursday in front of Mallacoota, a city in Victoria, where some 4,000 people were stranded along the coast. The fires had cut all escape routes on land, and heavy smoke discarded helicopter rescue.
The ship, HMAS Choules, delivered food, water and medical supplies, and will transport people who want to leave safely. It will begin loading up to 800 evacuees early Friday and will return for more, authorities said, but it will be a slow process: the trip to a safe harbor is expected to take 17 hours.
Fires have fueled anger against Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has He minimized the role of global warming, opposed measures to combat climate change and rejected additional funding for firefighters. After the widespread ridicule, last month he interrupted a vacation during the crisis, a trip that, according to critics, showed that the disaster was not taken seriously enough.
Thursday, Mr. Morrison was interrupted when he visited Cobargo, a town in New South Wales where fires killed two men and destroyed the main street. He hurried away.
"You won't get a vote here, friend," a man shouted at Mr. Morrison as he returned to his vehicle. "You're done, son."
Mr. Morrison said he understood the frustration of the residents.
"It doesn't surprise me that people feel very raw right now. That's why I came today, to be here, to see it for myself, to offer as much comfort as I can," Morrison told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
"I understand the very strong feelings people have: they have lost everything," he said, adding that there were still "some very dangerous days ahead."