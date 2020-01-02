Thousands flee fires in Australia while states warn that the crisis will worsen

Along the southeastern coast of Australia, tens of thousands of people left their homes on Thursday after authorities called for evacuations, warning that the massive fires that went this weekend could be the worst in an already catastrophic season.

Eight people died last week when fires swept through forests and thickets along Australia's Pacific coast, suffocating cities with thick smoke, charring more than 1,000 homes and killing countless wild animals.

The fleeing motorists obstructed the roads and formed long lines at service stations in the southeastern part of New South Wales, the most populous state in the country, after the state of emergency was declared on Thursday.

To the south, the state of Victoria, the second most populous, declared a state of disaster, allowing it to authorize the evacuation of areas along its eastern coast. Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said 17 people were still missing while fires swept the Alpine resorts and the Gippsland area, home of lakes, mountains and farmland.