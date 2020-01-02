This is how your favorite Bollywood stars sounded in 2020

%MINIFYHTML393ac698725eebeb9d08765634ec2b999% %MINIFYHTML393ac698725eebeb9d08765634ec2b9910%

A new year together with a new date, brings hope for a new beginning and motivates us to be a better version of ourselves by leaving negativity behind. We like to do our best when it comes to celebrating the new year and our Bollywood stars are no different. While few prefer to go to exotic places and spend time with their family, others prefer to stay at the base and enjoy the company of their family, friends and colleagues. So, we decided to present you with a compilation of how your favorite Bollywood stars welcomed 2020.

From Switzerland with love

Switzerland seemed to be the place to be on New Year's Eve as celebrities like Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and their beloved, Natasha Dalal, said goodbye together in 2019. Anushka Sharma also shared A beautiful video in which Saif Ali Khan gives a moving wish to fans on behalf of the stars present there.

2. Shah Rukh Khan is once again the host

When the Khans need a little getaway, they often go to their home in Alibag. They are also joined by some of their friends and colleagues in the industry. Bollywood's powerful couple, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, hosted their friends during New Year's Eve. In addition to Shah Rukh, Gauri, Ayan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, Bollywood stars like Ananya Panday, Sanjay Kapoor and Chunky Panday also joined in the fun.

3. The Bahamian festival of Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap headed to the Bahamas to bring the new year. The photos and videos of the couple on their vacation came to the Internet and fans can't stop talking about them both.

4. The love kiss of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

The lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora brought their new year in Goa. Malaika shared a photo on Instagram where she can be seen kissing Arjun and wrote: "Sun, star, light, happiness ……. 2020,quot;.

5. The Brahmastra gang seizes Thailand

It is no secret that Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji share a very close bond. Ranbir and Ayan have always been close friends and, since Alia joined Brahmastra, it seems she has also found a good friend in Ayan. Check out these photos of their new year celebrations.

6. The Italian Kapoors getaway

The sisters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor headed to Rome, Italy, with their beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani, respectively, to bring the new year. Sonam even shared a small boomerang of herself with Anand Ahuja from her vacation.

7. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make a toast by 2020

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas brought a concert of Jonas Brothers in 2020. The popular boy band decided to bring the new year in the presence of their fans and they were joined by the J-Sisters, which include Priyanka, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. Check out the images below.