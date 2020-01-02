This extreme love couple is judged according to the size difference

Get together Extreme love& # 39; s Texie. Illinois, 27, who passes through Tiny Texie, is an adult artist 3 feet 6 inches tall. She was born with Kenny-Caffey Syndrome, and is often confused with a child at first sight. But that has not prevented her from finding love with a 21-year-old girl. Anastasia, makeup artist and photographer. The two have often been on the receiving side of the negativity with respect to their relationship and size difference.

"My worst moment is when they appear and say:‘ Why do you let your daughter dress like this? "Or‘ Why does your daughter have makeup? "Anastasia explains in the exclusive Extreme love preview above.

Texie says she is often given the children's menu in restaurants when they go out together. "People just look at us like," That's not acceptable, that's not right. "Sometimes we have a difficult time, even with our relationship. Not many people agree that we are together, not many people agree that let's be gay, "says Texie.