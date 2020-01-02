This extreme love couple is judged according to the size difference

Get together Extreme love& # 39; s Texie. Illinois, 27, who passes through Tiny Texie, is an adult artist 3 feet 6 inches tall. She was born with Kenny-Caffey Syndrome, and is often confused with a child at first sight. But that has not prevented her from finding love with a 21-year-old girl. Anastasia, makeup artist and photographer. The two have often been on the receiving side of the negativity with respect to their relationship and size difference.
"My worst moment is when they appear and say:‘ Why do you let your daughter dress like this? "Or‘ Why does your daughter have makeup? "Anastasia explains in the exclusive Extreme love preview above.
Texie says she is often given the children's menu in restaurants when they go out together. "People just look at us like," That's not acceptable, that's not right. "Sometimes we have a difficult time, even with our relationship. Not many people agree that we are together, not many people agree that let's be gay, "says Texie.
But Anastasia has different types of judgment.
"I don't understand the gay; I get the pervert. They call me a pervert every day and it's hard," says Anastasia with tears at the exclusive glance.
Texie and Anastasia are just a couple that stand out in the new season of the TV series WE Extreme love. The second season premiere also introduces viewers Michele, a woman who according to the network is "deeply in love,quot; with a Boeing 737 aircraft and will have the opportunity to visit the plane for a special first date. In addition to Texie, Anastasia and Michele, the new season presents a Wade Y Michelle, a couple that gets involved in role-playing games at all times, and mermaids, first cousins in love, a full-time baby, clowns and more.
