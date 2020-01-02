The winter jersey of the Dallas Stars classic, Corey Perry, is on auction

Dallas Stars forward Corey Perry couldn't wear his special Winter Classic shirt for a long time on New Year's Day, but a lucky fan will soon have it forever.

The NHL and Fanatics classified the shirt as open for auction, with the funny designation "WORKED DURING THE FIRST PERIOD,quot; in the title of the article, before the Stars completed their 4-2 victory against the Predators in the 12th NHL Winter Classic .

The expulsion of Perry just two minutes and 44 seconds from the first period at Cotton Bowl Stadium on Wednesday attracted a lot of attention during the day's festivities. First he realized to fans and the media that the punishment was a minor historical moment (Perry is the first player to receive bad behavior in the Winter Classic) and then gained fame as a meme on Twitter thanks to the long Hike from the outdoor ice surface to the changing rooms of the stadium.

The shame walk of Corey Perry, combined with Green Day's Boulevard of Broken Dreams, is simply different. pic.twitter.com/o5dn10LmXY – Hockey Daily 365 (@ HockeyDaily365) January 1, 2020

Perry received 15 minutes of penalty for his elbow at the head of the defense of the Predators Ryan Ellis and will probably face a supplementary discipline after his audience with the NHL player safety department on Friday. It seems that he won't be able to keep the shirt he wore for only 38 seconds of ice time, unless he chooses to bid for the item himself.

The auction, which is scheduled to last until January 14 at 9:19 p.m. ET, has already seen 14 offers for Perry's shirt briefly worn by the game. The current offer is $ 900.00 with 12 days remaining. Anyone interested in owning the shirt can bid on it here.