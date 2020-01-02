The Weeknd launches a great end of the year party with a long list of celebrities and a-Listers

Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, held a big New Year's Eve party at his home for $ 80,000,000, says a new TMZ report. The event began in Beverly Hills and included many big names like French Montana, Travis Scott, among many others.

Kylie was reportedly not there at the event with Travis, he was at the WeHo Delilah nightclub nearby. Some of the foods at the event included tacos, churros and fries, and there was also an open bar.

As for music, the DJ, as usual, started the countdown, and everyone celebrated once midnight sounded. After the countdown, The Weeknd approached the DJ and gave him accessories to entertain the guests.

It has not been reported if Bella Hadid, the ex-girlfriend of The Weeknd, was at her party. In October 2019, E! Online reported that Bella and Abel were spending time as a couple again. Fans of the couple know that they have been intermittently dating for years.

Of course, I am eventually https://t.co/53Bs75JJ0A – The Weeknd (@theweeknd) December 29, 2019

As previously reported, The Weeknd and Bella Hadid were hanging out at their 23rd birthday party at Le Chalet, L’Avenue at Saks. The supermodel was there with many famous friends, including Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Yolanda Hadid.

Experts reportedly saw Bella having drinks of tequila with her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, with her closest friends. A source that spoke with E! News said Abel was there to celebrate his twenty-third birthday.

According to the source, Abel and Bella seemed to be in a good mood and returned to the apartment they both shared. In August, it was revealed that they had separated again, being "distance,quot; the main culprit in the disappearance of their romance.

In the past, many media have reported that Bella and The Weeknd have struggled to keep their romance together due to programming conflicts. Both races require them to travel to different parts of the world regularly, with The Weeknd performing worldwide and Bella flying to new places for photo shoots.



