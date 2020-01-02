The United States expands the scope of the program to return asylum seekers to Mexico | USA news

The United States will expand the scope of a controversial program that returns non-Mexican immigrants and asylum seekers who cross the Mexican border to that country to await their hearings in US courts, the Department of Homeland Security said Thursday.

Washington has already sent more than 56,000 migrants to Mexico under the program, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). Most have been Central Americans seeking asylum in the United States.

Plus:

The effort, which was implemented last year at the ports of entry in Texas and California, will be applied at a port of entry south of Tucson, Arizona. Previously, migrants in that area had been sent to El Paso, Texas, to process their return to Mexico.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has made a strong repression on immigration as a main focus of his first term and has continued to press the issue in the period before the 2020 presidential elections.

DHS interim secretary Chad Wolf said in a written statement Thursday that the MPP program has been "an extremely effective tool."

Immigration advocates respond that the initiative exposes migrants to violence in Mexico and restricts their ability to seek protection in the United States. The U.S. consulate in the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo issued a security alert on Wednesday, warning against shootings and urging government employees to take precautions.

The consulate continues to monitor the security situation in Nuevo Laredo. U.S. government staff UU. It is subject to greater restrictions on your movements, curfew earlier than normal until further notice. Assistance: +528677140512, +525550802000, [email protected] – USCG Nvo Laredo (@USAConNVL) January 2, 2020

Mexico's asylum agency, known as COMAR, said Wednesday it had received 66,915 asylum applications in 2019, almost 126 percent more than the previous year.

The agency has had problems processing the large number of applications with limited resources. COMAR received 20 million pesos ($ 1 million) in funds from the Mexican government in 2019, the lowest amount in seven years.

In December, U.S. border authorities expanded a separate program to quickly process asylum cases to the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, according to CBS News. The program, known as Rapid Asylum Application Review (PACR), had been launched months earlier as a pilot in the El Paso area.

The US authorities have not specified the criteria for placing migrants in a growing variety of border programs, including MPP, PACR and another initiative that sends asylum seekers from Honduras and El Salvador to request protection in Guatemala.

Rodney Scott, acting deputy director of the US Border Patrol, told reporters in December that the factors "change daily,quot; but are determined in coordination with the recipient countries.