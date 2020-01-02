The unbeaten year of Liverpool: could the Arsenal Invincibles match? The | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLd8d0ffe37603def43bb66d943f5ebc0c9% %MINIFYHTMLd8d0ffe37603def43bb66d943f5ebc0c10%





Sadio Mane celebrates his goal against Sheffield United

Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Manchester City on January 3 of last year proved costly for his title ambitions, with Pep Guardiola's team claiming the Premier League crown for a single point.

%MINIFYHTMLd8d0ffe37603def43bb66d943f5ebc0c11% %MINIFYHTMLd8d0ffe37603def43bb66d943f5ebc0c12%

But it also turned out to be the beginning of something special. Since that night at Etihad Stadium, Liverpool has gone 37 Premier League games without defeat. The 2-0 victory over Sheffield United in Anfield on Thursday made it a complete undefeated calendar year for Jurgen Klopp's team.

The race has left them 13 clear points at the top of the Premier League in early 2020, with defending champion City languishing in third place. The first victory of the Liverpool title in 30 years begins to seem inevitable. Are there any that stop them?

Another victory for the relentless red

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool's victory over Sheffield United FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool's victory over Sheffield United

Sheffield United certainly couldn't. Chris Wilder's team has been uncomfortable opponents for the big six this season, removing points from Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United, while Liverpool needed a 70-minute blow from Georginio Wijnaldum to beat them in Bramall Lane in September.

This time, however, his resistance lasted only four minutes, when Andrew Robertson took advantage of a slip of George Baldock to grab the long pass of Virgil van Dijk and cross Mohamed Salah to put the Reds in front.

Liverpool rarely seemed to give up the lead after that, controlling the game convincingly and recording 75 percent of possession, their second highest total of the season so far.

Sadio Mane scored the second goal in the middle of the second half, ending emphatically on the second time of asking after a clever combination game with Salah, but Liverpool could easily have had more goals. In the end, they had tried 19 shots against the United three.

"We played very well," Klopp said later. "Our pass was very good, we broke lines, our positioning was exceptional and the offensive discipline was exceptional. We did not allow them to have the moments they wanted, we controlled the game and (the victory) was very well deserved."

How Liverpool's unbeaten streak compares

Liverpool players celebrate Mohamed Salah's first game at Anfield

The numbers behind Liverpool's undefeated streak are extraordinary.

Klopp's men have won 32 of the 37 games, earning 101 points from a possible 111. There are seven more that Manchester City has achieved in the same time frame despite playing one more game.

Liverpool averaged 2.7 points per game during the race and scored 89 goals. His closing against the Blades was his sixteenth clean sheet of the calendar year.

They are the first three who tend to dominate the headlines on this side, but the defensive performance against Sheffield United was the last reminder of the fortress on the back that has supported their success.

Liverpool still has 12 games to navigate before matching the unbeaten streak of 49 Arsenal games between 2003 and 2004, but they are already approaching the streak of 40 unbeaten Chelsea games under Jose Mourinho between 2004 and 2005.

The victory over Sheffield United extended Liverpool's current winning streak to 11 games. Before the 1-1 draw with Manchester United in October, they won 17 straight games, the second longest winning race in Premier League history after the 18-game Manchester City race in 2017.

There have been many highlights on the road. Liverpool made a great statement with its 3-1 victory over Manchester City earlier this season, and there have also been notable comebacks, including a 2-1 victory over Tottenham in March, secured by a late own goal, and the dramatic 2-1 victory over Aston Villa a week before the victory over City in November.

Liverpool fans hope the best is yet to come.

Could Liverpool match the invincibles?

Sadio Mane in action against Sheffield United

Klopp has repeatedly ruled out the possibility of replicating the Arsenal Invincibles, but comparisons are inevitable when Liverpool continues to produce performances and results of such a relentlessly high level.

In fact, the Reds average more points per game than the Invincibles. They are scoring more goals and conceding less.

Liverpool's undefeated streak compared to the Arsenal Invincibles

However, Liverpool's hopes of replicating the unbeaten career of 49 Arsenal games rest in the next 12 games, and even in this type of form it will not be easy. They are far from Tottenham of José Mourinho in their next game, they live in Sky sports on January 11, and then receive Manchester United before awkward trips to Wolves and West Ham.

January 11: Tottenham (a)

January 19: Man Utd (h)

January 23: Wolves (a)

January 29: West Ham (a)

February 1: Southampton (h)

February 15: Norwich (a)

February 24: West Ham (h)

February 29: Watford (a)

March 7: Bournemouth (h)

March 14: Everton (a)

March 21: Palace C (h)

April 4: City of Man

There is the small problem of a Merseyside derby against a resurgent Everton in March, and even if they manage to pass the next 11 games without losing, they must avoid defeat against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in April. to reach 49.

The Premier League title can already be yours if the race continues for so long, but only then will you consider spending the entire season without losing. Liverpool faces Aston Villa, Brighton, Burnley, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle in their last six games of the campaign.

What could stop them?

Liverpool fans show their support before the start

Of course, many things could go wrong once in a while.

Liverpool is managing without Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip due to the injuries at this time, but would they be able to manage if Van Dijk was ruled out?

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Robertson are equally important, and none of Liverpool's full backups can replicate his creativity. The newly recruited Takumi Minamino will provide greater depth in the attack, but an injury to any of his three strikers could be just as problematic.

Nor is there a decrease in the Liverpool calendar, with the commitments of the Champions League and the FA Cup yet to come, which means that fatigue will likely become a problem as the season progresses.

Much can also depend on how Klopp's men handle the increasing pressure. If games are taken and points are lost, how will they respond? All recent evidence suggests that there is no mental fragility on this side of Liverpool, but it is another factor to consider as they seek to continue their undefeated career and send more records.

Get a NOW TV Sky Sports Month pass for only £ 16.99 (usually £ 33.99)