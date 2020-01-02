The story of the beautiful friendship of Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt

For the first time, Beanie Feldstein Y Ben Platt Both are heading to the Golden Globes this weekend as nominees.
And that's exciting and all, but … will be Does it compare to graduation night?
That's right, the best devout friends go so far back to high school in the San Fernando Valley. (However, since they are both 26, their birthdays a few months apart, not everything is that far behind.)
"What a ridiculously surreal and special tomorrow," Feldstein tweeted last month in response to her nomination for Best Actress in a Movie, Musical or Comedy, for the Superb Smart Reserve "Thanks to the HFPA for this beautiful nomination among the most extraordinary women. To get there with my partner on this trip – (co-star) @KaitlynDever, my life partner – @BenSPLATT, and my Lady Bird is too much for my heart."
As for Ben Splatt, Er, Platt, nominated for Best Actor in a TV, Musical or Comedy Series for his role as a terrifying and ambitious teenager with designs in the presidency in Ryan Murphyscathing satire The politician, the tweeted, "Thank you very much to the HFPA for recognizing our family @the_Politician and for making these two prom dates be nominated for @goldenglobes!"
The graduation date is Feldstein.
Okay, Sunday will probably be a great night, especially since, if anyone knows how to have fun, they are the children of the musical theater.
Feldstein and Platt, graduates of the Harvard-Westlake private school in Sherman Oaks, California, began to feed their love for acting at an early age. In fact, they first joined their mutual love for the theater in a Bat Mitzvah in the mid-& # 39; 00 (and both had their respective Bar and Bat Mitzvahs with theater themes, from course)
"Our friend said: & # 39; They should meet, they both love theater & # 39;" Platt told BuzzFeed last year, "so we sat down and started talking about theater … We lost all the Bat Mitzvah. Our common friend is still upset to this day. "
Marion Curtis / StarPix for NETFLIX / Shutterstock
"This was before cell phones," Feldstein explained in Late night with seth meyers. "We had no way of keeping in touch."
Fortunately, they ended up in the same high school, and Feldstein remembers the first time he saw Platt, "I will never wear that shirt with a recycling symbol," he said. Vanity fair in 2017. "And light gray skinny jeans from Urban Outfitters," Platt added.
Feldstein told Meyers: "We instantly became best friends, and, as if I knew we were best friends, it was the second week of school."
What happened was that, he continued, Platt had just removed the brakes, so he sent her a text message, and she left her class at that time to see her teeth. "And I'm so good and I love school," Feldstein added, "so he said: & # 39; I must mean so much to you & # 39;".
And they have meant a lot to each other since then. To put it mildly.
Both a couple of child actors, Beanie (which turns out to be Jonah Hilllittle sister) and Ben (father Marc Platt is a veteran producer whose credits include La La Land) also joined together to balance the school with their parallel performances in the entertainment world.
The first show Platt saw on Broadway was Completely modern Millie when he was about 9 years old, and looking at him, he knew that he had found his vocation. In fact, he would make his professional debut in a production of The music man in 2002 at the Hollywood Bowl. His first role in the film was "Boy Scout # 1,quot; in little Red Riding Hood, a 2006 film that we didn't know existed but that stars Henry Cavill like the hunter who saves the day and Joey fatone like the wolf
Still, Platt later admitted that he was disappointed not to be chosen as Tevye in a high school production of Fiddler on the Roof, but I finally appreciated playing Motel the tailor.
"It was a good casting lesson," he told BuzzFeed.
Broadway World / Shutterstock
Feldstein's professional debut also came in 2002, in an episode of the ABC comedy My wife and children. But like Platt, she also knew from the beginning that her heart belonged to Broadway.
"I made my first musical for young children, The sound of the music, at 5, in a jungle gym, essentially, "Feldstein said fashion in 2017. "I was an invented Von Trapp girl, Ingrid Von Trapp. The way other children looked The little Mermaid or Sesame Street, I would like to see Fiddler on the Roof".
Naturally, she and Platt co-starred in a school production of Our town And the singalongs of the car were the norm.
"On his 16th birthday, I gave him monogrammed twins," Feldstein emotionally reminded fashion. "I actually cut construction paper and, with a magic marker, I wrote, & # 39; by the time you win your first Tony & # 39; I think of us going to school together singing Gypsy in the car, or Next to normal… just being able to see him, and for him to see me, has been really emotional. It's really out of our wildest dreams. "
They danced a storm at the prom, which Platt asked him to use lyrics of Funny girl. They separated geographically after graduation, but fortunately cell phones were all the rage.
"I think it was good because I think we both always knew that, as actors, we would be in different projects at different times, and be wherever we are," Platt said. Vanity fair.
Platt entered Columbia University, but turned to Louisiana to shoot. Perfect tone. He enrolled in the fall of 2012, but left after six weeks to join the Chicago production of The book of Mormon. Then, in 2014, he read fatefully the role of a teenager with social anxiety who is caught in a lie that acquires a life of his own fueled by social networks in the completely modern musical. Dear Evan Hanson.
It premiered in 2016 and was a Broadway phenomenon.
"Ben is truly the mayor of the Upper West Side," Feldstein said. Vanity fair. "The Upper West Side is the key demonstration of Broadway, and when we walk to dinner on the Upper West Side, they say: & # 39; BEN! & # 39; It's like these Jewish mothers, I love it."
Feldstein, meanwhile, graduated from Wesleyan University (Lin-Manuel Miranda& # 39; s alma mater) in Connecticut with a degree in sociology and attended the famous New York theater camp Stagedoor Manor. But she also balanced her stage ambitions with work on the screen, making her film debut in the 2016s Neighbors 2: the increase in the brotherhood of women and then land a solid supporting role in Greta Gerwig& # 39; s Lady bird, playing best friend of Saoirse RonanThe title of the character.
Feldstein also joined Lady bird actor Lucas Hedges, nominated for the Golden Globe last year for Erased child, and since then he has become a member of the circle of friends Ben-and-Beanie. "Sweet, sweet Lucas Hedges, whom we both love very much," he shared with Vanity fair.
Von Trapp's eighth son did his Debut on Broadway in 2017, playing Minnie Fay in Hello Dolly! beside Bette Midler, basically a patron saint of musical theater. When his career ended in 2018, Feldstein was chosen Olivia Wildedirectorial debut, Smart reserve, about two best book friends who decide to pack all the fun they didn't have for four years on the eve of high school graduation.
F Duhamel / Annapurna / MGM / Kobal / Shutterstock
Another of Feldstein's best friends, Molly gordon, played her nemesis in the movie, and after living with her best friend on screen Kaitlyn Dever for 10 weeks (Wilde thought it would help make his bond feel more authentic, which is true), they also ended up super united.
Dever is nominated for best actress in a limited series or television movie for the heartbreaking real crime drama Amazing and Feldstein will also meet with Lady bird co-star Saoirse Ronan, nominated for Best Actress in a Movie, Drama, for Little woman.
"It's completely surreal, it feels like a morning of my wildest dreams," Feldstein told The Wrap after nominations were announced. "I can be there with my closest and true friends."
Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
All the time, especially when Feldstein finally ended up in New York, she and Platt were still the closest and dearest, both singing with their hearts whenever possible; staying active in important causes for them, including LGBTQ rights; and be for each other for the release date.
When their demanding Broadway schedules overlapped for a while, they described their lives to Vanity fair like "lunch, shopping, (and then) we just sit and watch TV like that," curled up together, "usually half asleep."
"It's strange that we do an interview together," Platt told the magazine. "But the individual, the way it has worked over time has been … that's the most surreal, because everything has happened one after another. We can take them one at a time; it has been really useful. I feel better now that we can go through that together. "
Feldstein intervened: "You can't really believe it. I can imagine in high school if we read about a duo of best friends that was on Broadway. We thought: & # 39; We're obsessed with them! & # 39; We'd see all the interviews from Broadway.com they did. "
It only made cosmic sense that Beanie was in Ben's apartment in New York, along with her mother and some other friends, when she discovered that he had been nominated for Tony for Best Actor in a Musical for Dear Evan Hansen, and was in the Tonys in June 2017 to see him win and then helped celebrate later with a little drunk karaoke.
"I remember when Tony won," Feldstein said. Extra, "and I looked around and everyone looks at him as I've always looked at him."
And yes, Platt was carrying the twins he gave him that night at the institute.
Ben, in turn, was next to Beanie when Smart reserve It premiered last spring at the Austin SXSW Festival, even while preparing for its big night.
When asked if she and Platt, who had also just released their debut album, Sing me instead"I used to talk about pranks similar to what Molly and Amy do in the movie," Feldstein said. Extra at the premiere, "I wouldn't say we are the noisy type. We are more like pajamas and Thai food."
Gregory Pace / Shutterstock
They are also, by the way, a type of Dorothy and Tin Man, the couple will go on sale on October 31 for the Bette Midler Hulaween Charity Gala, with a theme of the golden age of Hollywood. The night included a performance with the Divine Miss M, it was no big deal.
However, it had been years since they formally appeared together when they did last August for A Night of Giving, Friendship and Music, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
"We love to support each other, but we have never been singing together since we were 17, so we are very excited to meet," Feldstein told HFPA, radiant at Platt. "And do it for a wonderful cause," he added, "philanthropy is the icing on the cake."
They made a combination of "Happy Days Are Here Again,quot; and "Get Happy,quot;, in honor of the only moment Barbara Streisand Y Judy Garland they once sang together, a video that Ben and Beanie always loved to watch. "Naturally, we are the crown heirs Judy Garland-Barbra Streisand," Platt joked.
Rob Latour / Variety / Shutterstock
And less than a decade after graduation night, here they are now, both Golden Globe nominated actors, Broadway veterans and, finally, movie co-stars.
Feldstein and Platt are busy filming the big screen adaptation that sounds powerfully ambitious of Stephen Sondheimlegendaryly complicated musical We happily roll—What is being shot by Richard Linklater over the course of 18 years.
Well, Linklater showed that he could handle the concept with Childhood, and Platt and Feldstein were probably going out a lot during that time anyway, so…
At least they will have a ball no matter what. Happy days are here once again.
