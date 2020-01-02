For the first time, Beanie Feldstein Y Ben Platt Both are heading to the Golden Globes this weekend as nominees.

And that's exciting and all, but … will be Does it compare to graduation night?

That's right, the best devout friends go so far back to high school in the San Fernando Valley. (However, since they are both 26, their birthdays a few months apart, not everything is that far behind.)

"What a ridiculously surreal and special tomorrow," Feldstein tweeted last month in response to her nomination for Best Actress in a Movie, Musical or Comedy, for the Superb Smart Reserve "Thanks to the HFPA for this beautiful nomination among the most extraordinary women. To get there with my partner on this trip – (co-star) @KaitlynDever, my life partner – @BenSPLATT, and my Lady Bird is too much for my heart."