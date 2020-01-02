The stars congratulate Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stanovich for having committed

Popular cricketer Hardik Pandya has surprised everyone with his engagement announcement. The actor shared a photo with Natasha Stanovich and informed Internet users that he had officially committed himself to his beloved. While it was evident that the two were in a relationship for a while, this is still a surprise to everyone. The cricket player shared some beautiful photos with her fiancee Natasha, where she flaunts her ring. Its title says: Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. #compromised. & # 39;

Hardik proposed marriage in the most dreamy way possible, kneeling and proposing it officially on a yacht. "" Shortly after Pandya uploaded these photos, the comments section was filled with celebrities congratulating the couple. The captain of the Indian team, Virat Kohli, wrote: "Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. I wish you great moments ahead. God bless." Athiya Shetty also commented and said, "congratulations," with a heart and an emoji hug. Even Hardik's alleged ex-girlfriend, Urvashi Rautela, wished the couple congratulations on social media.

Natasha Stanovich rose to fame with her season on Badshah's hit song, DJ Wale Babu. Actresses and cricketers who get married are something we have witnessed more than a few times and these two lovebirds are the last to join the list.