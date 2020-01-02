The star of & # 39; RHONY & # 39; Luann De Lesseps says she is sober

The star of Real Housewives of New York, Luann De Lesseps, has said that he is living a sober life, but occasionally a glass of alcohol is allowed.

"The new year has been a moment of reflection," the countess told PEOPLE. "I've learned a lot about myself, and I'm in a very good place and I'm finally back in the driver's seat."

"I have always said that my trip is day to day. I am toasting for a happy new year ahead!"

Luann was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida in 2017 on charges of disorderly intoxication, resistance to arrest, assault of an officer and threats against a public servant. Her arrest video went viral online when the countess even took off her handcuffs and got out of the police car.

The reality show star officially completed his probation in August 2019.

Luann shared a handwritten note through her Instagram page, announcing the news to all her followers.

"Hello friends, I'm glad to say after a difficult year … I made it!" she wrote. "I am humble and grateful for this life lesson and I am ready to leave the past behind and move on with my life."