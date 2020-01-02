The star of & # 39; RHOD & # 39; LeeAnne Locken contemplated suicide only 3 months before her wedding!

Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken has shared that he contemplated committing suicide just three months before his marriage to Rich Emberlin last year.

Presenter Andy Cohen read a fan question about the first part of the meeting program:

"You and Stephanie joined together last year when you shared your suicide stories. Don't you think it was terribly callous to speak so frivolously about suicide in front of her like that?"

LeeAnne replied: "That night, I really expected Stephanie to realize where she was because she wasn't kidding," he said.

"But the way it came out at dinner was very jarring," Stephanie Hollman said. "I felt it wasn't like, & # 39; Hey, it hurts, I think I'm going to kill myself tonight & # 39;". It looked like you were throwing it. "

It seems that Stephanie was not the only time disturbed by LeeAnne's admission.

"It's a big problem for me," said D & # 39; Andra Simmons. "As you know, my father committed suicide. I don't want to talk about suicide in an impertinent way. If you want to talk about it in a serious way, you're suffering … for me, just throwing that table card like, & # 39; Well I'm going to kill myself & # 39; That was very offensive to me because of what I went through with my father. Go and see someone who made a hole in his head with a bullet and had to clean it and then have to go to the morgue. I don't want to relive that. So if you're going to talk about it, don't talk like that in front of me. "