The shake of the MLB starting pitcher will lead to interesting homes in 2020

%MINIFYHTML4b8dc0939696137cfb087e1fac5301689% %MINIFYHTML4b8dc0939696137cfb087e1fac53016810%

MLB closed 2019 by having several renowned pitchers change teams in December, mainly through the free agent market, but also through a controversial exchange.

That wave of activities creates a lot of emotional homes for those pitchers in 2020. The meetings will be mostly bright and positive: get ready for video tributes, cheers and hugs between former teammates.

%MINIFYHTML4b8dc0939696137cfb087e1fac53016811% %MINIFYHTML4b8dc0939696137cfb087e1fac53016812%

SN 2019 AWARDS:

Player of the year | National League Rookie | AL Rookie | NL Manager | AL Manager | NL return player | AL Comeback Player | Executive of the year

It won't be all smiles in those parks, of course. There will be a subtext for these meetings, things that are not said in courteous company. Most conversations, if not all, come from fans who want to fire a player who left or express anger to a team for letting go of their favorite.

MORE: Bold Predictions Too Early For 2020

SN has gathered five of the first return visits next season, and has some ideas about the quiet parts that fans will want to say out loud.

Zack Wheeler to New York

Dates: March 30 to April 1

The educated part: Wheeler won a five-year, $ 118 million contract from the National League National League National League Phillies after two strong seasons amid the Mets' rotation. The right will return to Citi Field during the first full week of the 2020 season.

The quiet part: "Thank you for being a competitor and for overcoming injuries, Zack, but you never really got him together in New York. Too much inconsistency. We hope the Mets light your butt too expensive."

Madison Bumgarner to San Francisco

Dates: April 6-9

The respectable part: The Diamondbacks hooked MadBum with a five-year contract and $ 85 million. The vice president of the Giants, Farhan Zaidi, decided not to pay Bumgarner in his mid-30s, as he saw that peripheral left-handed statistics declined slightly.

The quiet part: "We hate how Farhan is trying to rebuild this team; he's always trying to prove that he's the smartest guy in the room. You'll always be aces with us, MadBum. They should let Buster Posey catch you in the first inning." (Actually, Giants Twitter has expressed much of this).

Corey Kluber to Cleveland

Dates: May 4-7

The respectable part: The Indians exchanged the two-time American League winner Cy Young with the Rangers for reliever Emmanuel Class and outfielder Delino DeShields, saving $ 17 million in 2020 and playing an option decision of $ 18 million by 2021. Kluber limited himself to seven starts last season because of a broken arm

The quiet part: "How can we be mad at you, Klubot? It's not your fault that you hurt yourself and then it was ruled out by the Dolan that he won't spend on players."

Dallas Keuchel to Houston

Dates: June 12-14

The respectable part: The left-hander was present in many of the losses before the Houston World Series; He will now return to Minute Maid Park with a team from Chicago that he is trying to build similarly. Keuchel spent half a season with the Braves in 2019 and then signed a contract with the White Sox that could pay him $ 74 million in four years.

The quiet part: "Great support to survive the tank and become a champion with us, but we were really good without you last year and we will also be really good without you this year. Enjoy Comedy Central."

Gerrit Cole to Pittsburgh

Dates: June 16-17

The respectable part: We could also have gone with Cole returning to Houston, but Pirate fans have more history with the right, which went from horse to beast after their 2018 exchange from the Bucs to the Astros. Cole already faced his first team, but the game was in Houston.

The quiet part: "You left town as soon as you got good. I can't get mad about it. Would it be a mistake to ask you to put some of your $ 324 million in a hat to help buy Bob Nutting?"