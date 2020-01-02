The producer suggests that Ricky Gervais is one of the best hosts. It's great in "Reading The Crowd,quot;

In recent years, the awards have chosen to choose hosts, such as the Oscars, who saw the loss of Kevin Hart as their last minute host. However, the Golden Globes, on the other hand, have chosen to go with an old favorite once again: Ricky Gervais.

Variety claims that Ricky changed the way in which awards ceremonies take place. After years of choosing not to have a host, the Golden Globes hired Ricky Gervais to direct the show in 2010, a critically acclaimed event.

Ricky took center stage and made fun of the people at the ceremony, caught the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and was later brought back the following year, in addition to 2011, 2012 and 2016. He is now back by 2020.

Barry Adelman, the executive producer of the Golden Globes broadcast, said the decision at that time helped change the way programs run from that moment. Barry says that as a result of inviting Ricky on the set, more academies and networks realized the usefulness of bringing an "irreverent,quot; comedian out of the ordinary.

This year, Barry explained, he and the other producers and executives thought it would be great to have him back again, and it turns out that Ricky was interested in the offer. In the past, the Oscar ceremony had trouble finding a host, many of which were negative or not at all, for example, Kevin Hart last year.

According to the executive producer, when it comes to Gervais, it is not known what will happen, and that is part of the fun and excitement. Adelman added: "I think you can read the room." Paraphrasing the executive, perhaps one of the reasons Ricky does such a good job is the "party vibe,quot; of the Golden Globes, which is a bit different from the Oscars.

Previously, Ricky took the stage at the Golden Globes and hit Mel Gibson several times. Later, Mel joked that he expected Ricky to host the ceremony in the same way he anticipates receiving a colonoscopy.

The Golden Globes have also had success with other stars on stage, such as Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon.



