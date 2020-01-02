The New York Knicks spoil Carmelo Anthony's return to Madison Square Garden | NBA News

Carmelo Anthony scored 26 points, but his return to Madison Square Garden was ruined when his previous team, the New York Knicks, defeated the Portland Trail Blazers.

The shots were falling. The crowd was roaring. Everything was ready for Carmelo Anthony's night.

Then he sat down to start the last quarter, and the Knicks had ruined those hopes when he rose again.

Mitchell Robinson made the 11 shots and had 22 points, Julius Randle added 22 points and 13 rebounds, and New York spoiled Anthony's strong return to the MSG by beating the Blazers 117-93 on Wednesday night for his third victory consecutive in the season.















0:18



Mitchell Robinson achieved a spectacular end of the alley while the New York Knicks walked away to beat Portland



Anthony scored 26 points, his most since returning to the NBA in November after a year of absence, and was cheered before and during the game in the arena where he played for six and a half seasons.

But he was on the bench at the start of the Knicks' 14-0 race early in the fourth quarter that opened the game and sent the Trail Blazers to their fifth straight loss.

















1:56



Highlights of the Portland Trail Blazers' visit to the New York Knicks in week 11 of the NBA season



"Overall, the experience and the fact of being back today I think is the most important thing," said Anthony. "The loss is something we will get to the bottom of. We will solve it. It happens.

"You have to take your hat off to those guys, they played extremely well tonight. The way they shot the ball, the way they were locked up, they deserved to win tonight."

Reggie Bullock made two triples during the start and scored 11 points in his debut with the Knicks. He signed with the team during the summer, but had not played due to a herniated disc.

"It's great to be back out there watching the ball go through the hoop and playing with my teammates," said Bullock. "I signed here for a reason, and I knew what the boys we signed were capable of doing. I'm glad to be playing with them."

Damian Lillard had 11 points in 5 of 20 shots after scoring 30 or more in the previous three games. The All-Star guard had 10 rebounds and eight assists, but missed his first six triples before making his only game.

That was in the final shot of the third quarter, reducing New York's lead to 83-77, and then joining Anthony in the bank. The Blazers were still down only six after consecutive baskets by CJ McCollum, but Bullock made his two triples and Frank Ntilikina and Bobby Portis hit a piece in the middle. Portis then finished the race with two free throws to take the lead to 101-81.

Anthony and Lillard returned when the advantage reached 12, but by then the Knicks were already rolling.

"Offensively it was good to see Melo have a game, but as I said at the beginning of the last quarter, Melo and Dame were out and that was when they made their career and escaped us," Portland coach Terry said. Stotts said.

















2:50



Check out the 10 best plays of the NBA action on New Year's Day



Anthony was cheered loudly when he was the last Portland player presented during the initial lineups and many times when he had the ball. But the applause soon went to Robinson, whose high-flying performance tied the Knicks record for most brands without fail.

He said he was motivated after his team was badly beaten in practice on Tuesday at the start of the Marcus Morris squad, who mocked the losers.

"I entered the game (tonight) and just dominated and I couldn't do it without them," Robinson said.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.