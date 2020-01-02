The last three of Manchester City could be the answer for Pep Guardiola | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML6ca0a900a77d79b52b05a0a7af67b9ca9% %MINIFYHTML6ca0a900a77d79b52b05a0a7af67b9ca10%

Switching to three in the back in the 2-1 victory over Everton offers hope that Manchester City now has a defensive solution that works, writes Adam Bate from Etihad Stadium.







Has Pep Guardiola had his eureka moment in Man City this season?

After a clean streak in nine Premier League games, Manchester City seemed ready to make consecutive passes in their New Year's Day victory over Everton. Instead, Claudio Bravo's mistake caused a nervous climax in the Etihad stage. That was unfortunate, but Pep Guardiola still has the right to be encouraged that his latest tactical adjustment could alleviate some of the City's problems.

Switching to third place was not the solution chosen after Aymeric Laporte's injury early in the season. Guardiola turned to him only after other options were exhausted. But it solves some of the problems that the City has had, not only in facing the counterattack of the opposition but in building its own attacks with greater confidence than we have seen this season.

It is an unlikely trio found in key roles. Rodri was bought in order to become Fernandinho's long-term heir in the position of midfielder. He is now on the right side of a defense that includes the Brazilian veteran with teenage defender Eric Garcia who also plays on the left. Nicolas Otamendi, desperately poor against Wolves recently, is back among the substitutes.

It is early for this new baseline of the City, but in some ways this system adapts to your skills. Rodri could have been moved from the heart of the game, but he can still take the ball and dictate from deep inside. The Spaniard completed more passes than anyone on the field against Everton, his front ball set in motion the attack that led to the goal scored by Phil Foden in the first half.

Rodri's tactile map against Everton, where it was used on the right side of the defense

Garcia also impressed, making four interceptions, the most by any Manchester City player in a single game throughout the season. One during the second half, when he stepped forward to cut an angle pass to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, was particularly important. It was a bet, but it is worth playing when Fernandinho is there to provide protection. Help the city keep up the attacks.

Fernandinho himself has been too exposed sometimes this season when asked to play in a two-man defense. This is more a sweeper paper that uses some of the same features that made it so good when it is covered in front of the central backs instead of behind them. He made five tackles against Everton, almost as many as the rest of his Manchester City teammates together.

The additional man in the back might be useful for the defense, but Guardiola is equally interested in the benefits he can bring to other parts of his team. The City coach is obsessed with perfecting the construction game: how his players deliver the ball to the last third. With two midfielders at the bottom line, in addition to Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne as deep game creators, the platform is there.

"We can do it in the future," Guardiola said when asked about the new formation. "We performed a very good accumulation. The five boys, Eric, & # 39; Dinho, Rodri, Gundogan and Kevin, are very good with the ball. Everything that happens from there is good. It's better. Riyad (Mahrez) received the ball in better condition. Phil (Foden) received it in better condition. It helps us to play better. "

Rodri and Fernandinho have a pass range in their arsenal, both throwing wonderful long balls to Benjamin Mendy on the left wing during the game against Everton. But it is your simple use of the ball that is so important. So comfortable they are in possession that, particularly with more men in the bottom line, City is once again a very difficult team for opponents.

This controlled accumulation is designed to design the ball at the foot of Gundogan and De Bruyne. It was Gundogan's measured pass to Gabriel Jesus that triggered the first goal of the City. It was De Bruyne's ball towards Foden that finally found Jesus, through Mahrez, for the second time. That provoked wild celebrations of Guardiola, who no doubt felt that his team selection was claimed.

He had spoken after the victory over Sheffield United in the previous City game about the need to bring Sergio Agüero's bodies closer to improve the forward's supply line. Here, Jesus was helped by the fact that Foden and Mahrez found themselves operating inside. Gone are the so-called & # 39; eight twins & # 39; from De Bruyne and David Silva. Now Guardiola goes with & # 39; twin tens & # 39; instead.

The idea is to attack with full backups instead of extremes. It is an adjustment that Guardiola might have made before Leroy Sane's injury in the summer, particularly when both Mendy and Joao Cancelo are more prepared for the side role. Both players prospered against Everton because they had a space ahead where they could attack.

Guardiola used Benjamin Mendy and Joao Cancelo as laterals

Cancelo provided the cross from which Foden thought he had opened the marker. Mendy also provided some dangerous deliveries from the opposite flank. City could still stretch his opponent. The difference is that they were much less susceptible to counterattack against Everton.

When Mendy had one of her characteristic late brain fades, a lost pass that almost let Moise Kean pass, Garcia was there with a grand entrance. When an elevated ball passed over Garcia's head shortly after, Fernandinho was available to eliminate the danger. The city always had enough coverage.

Is this the answer then? That could be exaggerated. Kyle Walker and Oleksandr Zinchenko are among several important players on this team whose return to the team could cause another system change. But in a season in which Laporte and Sane's absence has made the city 4-3-3 seem fallible, Guardiola needs to use this phase of the campaign to find alternative solutions.

They start the year in third place, with an eight-point lead over Chelsea in fourth place thanks to this victory over Everton. Despite Guardiola's unconvincing claims that the seventh or eighth remains a possibility for City, there is no real danger of that. But the 11-point deficit in Liverpool means that the reigning champions have to adjust their focus before the second half of the season.

When asked what the goals are after beating Sheffield United, Guardiola said: "It's just to prepare, play well and be so close to the top of the league, prepare for cup competitions and prepare for the next season." .

It is the first, more than the last, that should occupy the thoughts. After starting his FA Cup defense over the weekend, there is the small matter of a Carabao Cup semifinal against Manchester United. The first leg of the Champions League tie against Real Madrid takes place the following month. These are the games that will define the fourth season of Guardiola in Manchester City now.

Your task is to use the intermediate period wisely. The signs during this holiday period are that he intends to do just that. Guardiola has always been proactive. Sometimes that touch up felt unnecessary. Now it is very necessary. Your search for solutions, and your success or not to find them, will determine what can be achieved.

Manchester City's use of a back three could still make its season.