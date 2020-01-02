The jeans & # 39; will move on without & # 39; Jason Garrett, according to the report, finishing the thorough decision process

%MINIFYHTML9d1667c796953f992ef5d19d8a50d1169% %MINIFYHTML9d1667c796953f992ef5d19d8a50d11610%

Now we have an answer: the failure to reach the playoffs after a season in which Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expected his team to make a deep run in the postseason.

That was what took Jones to separate from Jason Garrett as head coach of Dallas, a decision that ESPN first reported on Thursday night. Garrett's contract expires on January 14 and "will not be part of the organization in the future," according to the report, which means he is technically not being fired. Jones, his son Stephen and the rest of the Cowboys mental confidence came to that conclusion after three days of meetings and deliberations.

The Cowboys entered Week 17 with a 7-8 record, but they still had a small chance of winning the NFC East title and the tiebreaker post that comes with it. They beat the Redskins to reach 8-8, but the Eagles took the division with their victory over the Giants, officially eliminating Dallas from the postseason.

Jones, 77, will conduct a head coach search for the first time since 2007, when he hired Wade Phillips. Garrett, 53, was appointed interim coach when Jones fired Phillips in 2010 and has since held the title. The coach Jones hires will be the ninth in franchise history.

Garrett's departure as a Cowboys coach comes immediately after widespread speculation that his time in Dallas was coming to an end in the absence of a Cowboys playoff race. The contract that paid him $ 6 million per year expired at the end of the 2019 season.

Garrett's record in 10 seasons as a Dallas coach was 85-67, not including a 2-3 mark in five playoff games.

Garrett had only one losing season, a 4-12 record in 2015 when quarterback Tony Romo's injuries, among others, derailed the Cowboys. He produced winning records in five of his previous nine seasons and .500 records in four.

Including Garrett and his final statistics, below is the complete list of coaches in the history of the Cowboys.

Coach Start Final Games Win Losses Ties W-L% Playoff games Playoff wins Playoff losses Super bowls Jason Garrett 2010 2019 152 85 67 0 0 .559 5 5 two 3 0 0 Wade Phillips 2007 2010 56 3. 4 22 0 0 .607 3 one two 0 0 Bill Parcells 2003 2006 64 3. 4 30 0 0 .531 two 0 0 two 0 0 Dave Field 2000 2002 48 fifteen 33 0 0 .313 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chan Gailey 1998 1999 32 18 years 14 0 0 .563 two 0 0 two 0 0 Barry Switzer 1994 1997 64 40 24 0 0 .625 7 7 5 5 two one Jimmy Johnson 1989 1993 80 44 36 0 0 .550 8 7 7 one two Tom Landry 1960 1988 418 250 162 6 6 .607 36 twenty sixteen two

Jones believes he has a virtually infinite group of candidates to replace Garrett as coach of the Cowboys, one of the most coveted jobs in American sports. BetOnline for weeks has been likely about who will be the Dallas coach in 2020, and the list includes big names like Urban Meyer, Josh McDaniels, Lincoln Riley, Sean Payton, Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney, Jim Harbaugh and Chris Petersen.

In the months (and years) prior to this movement, Jones had mastered the art of claiming to be committed to the head coach without actually committing to the head coach. Jones' comments before the 2019 season, when Dallas came from a divisional defeat in the playoffs against the eventual NFC champion Los Angeles, were a good example.

"I think I've made it clear how I feel about Jason in terms of where he is now in terms of our ability to help us win football games," Jones said in a radio interview. "I think if you look at what we've done in recent years, you'll see a pretty good winning record there."

"(But) it's not enough, it's not enough."

Jones added last summer when asked about Garrett's contract status: "There is no secret that he wants (Garrett) to be the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys for as long as he is close to spell it. Let's see what there is I hope we will be a better team (in 2019). I think our staff supports it. Our experience gained supports it. I am really impressed with the staff Jason has gathered. So I hope we are better and, as part of that, Maybe we should move forward in our record or, if you wish, our place in the playoffs.

"It should result in that. That is the assumption that if you are a better team and have created a solid team that can stay healthy, then you should be able to do better than last year."

Then, the message, arriving at the conference title game, or else, was clear. And it was not an unreasonable expectation.

When the Cowboys lost games this season to the Saints and the Vikings, some pointed out Jones' compliments of Sean Payton of New Orleans and Mike Zimmer of Minnesota as passive-aggressive criticism of their own coach. After the defeat of the Cowboys against the Patriots in week 12, Jones abandoned all subtlety.

"The special teams are a total reflection of the training," Jones said after a blocked clearance contributed to the loss of Dallas. "With the composition of this team, I shouldn't be so frustrated."

Jones added, through the Fort Worth Star Telegram: "It's frustrating to remember the fundamentals of soccer and training that surpassed us. So, yes, I'm frustrated."

As for Garrett, NFL Media reported last month that he could be a head coach candidate for the Giants, who fired Pat Shurmur on Monday.