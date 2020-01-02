The Israeli Supreme Court removes an obstacle for Netanyahu

JERUSALEM – With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused, the Israeli Supreme Court on Thursday declined to assess whether a candidate for prime minister accused of serious crimes can be asked to form a new government.

The decision gave Mr. Netanyahu a temporary postponement before the general elections on March 2, and avoided a possible confrontation between the government and the judiciary.

On Wednesday, in his fight for survival, he took the contentious step of asking Parliament to grant him immunity from prosecution. Netanyahu is the first acting prime minister of Israel to be accused of crimes, and the first to run for re-election under such a serious legal cloud.

Dozens of people from Israel’s industry and high-tech academy had asked the court to resolve Mr. Netanyahu’s eligibility issue after he was charged in November on charges of bribery, fraud and abuse of trust in three corruption cases. He denied having done anything wrong.