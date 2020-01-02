The Israeli Supreme Court removes an obstacle for Netanyahu

JERUSALEM – With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused, the Israeli Supreme Court on Thursday declined to assess whether a candidate for prime minister accused of serious crimes can be asked to form a new government.
The decision gave Mr. Netanyahu a temporary postponement before the general elections on March 2, and avoided a possible confrontation between the government and the judiciary.
On Wednesday, in his fight for survival, he took the contentious step of asking Parliament to grant him immunity from prosecution. Netanyahu is the first acting prime minister of Israel to be accused of crimes, and the first to run for re-election under such a serious legal cloud.
Dozens of people from Israel’s industry and high-tech academy had asked the court to resolve Mr. Netanyahu’s eligibility issue after he was charged in November on charges of bribery, fraud and abuse of trust in three corruption cases. He denied having done anything wrong.
During the hearing, the judges made it clear that they felt it was premature to pronounce on the petition before the elections, the third in a year, and seemed far from anxious to intervene in such a delicate moment.
In their ruling on Thursday, the three main judges described the election period as a "realm of uncertainty," and added that a ruling would depend significantly on the results and which candidate comes out on top.
"The request is early and theoretical at this time," they said.
Under Israeli law, a prime minister accused of crimes may remain in office until a final verdict, in part to ensure that legal authorities cannot overthrow a prime minister. The resignation of an Israeli leader automatically demolishes the government.
There is nothing in the law that prevents Netanyahu, the prime minister with the most years of service from Israel, running for the fourth consecutive term, and there is no limit on the number of mandates he can fulfill.
Netanyahu is accused of exchanging official favors worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Israeli media magnates in exchange for positive news coverage, as well as cigars, champagne and jewelry.
A ruling against Mr. Netanyahu on Thursday could have been seen as interference in the election campaign, and the judges are under pressure from conservative forces in the government that want to curb the influence of the judiciary.
in a video Released on Monday, Netanyahu warned the court that he was in danger of falling into what he called a political trap set by his opponents. "In a democracy," he said, "people are the only ones who decide who leads the people, and nobody else."
He and his conservative party Likud argued that the judges should reject the petition alleging that the matter was not within the scope of the court.
The judges disagreed with that argument, saying that the question raised by the petition was "in fact one of principle and important."
But they said they had decided to act in moderation, this being "the most sensitive and complex period that Israel is experiencing from a political perspective."