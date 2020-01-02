The health of Ozzy Osbourne is fine Claims by Kelly Osbourne

For months, Ozzy Osbourne's health condition has been on the minds of many of his fans, however, a new report from the New York Post revealed that Ozzy is doing well. According to the media, Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy's 35-year-old daughter, turned to her social networks to say her father was fine.

Kelly said in her post that she started her New Year in the best way, hanging out and having lunch with her family, spending the day laughing, just to go home and see "disgusting articles,quot; about Ozzy's supposed deterioration condition.

According to Kelly, reports claiming that Osbourne was close to his death were wrong. On Wednesday, a video of Sharon and Ozzy presented the couple filling their Rolls Royce at a service station, and Sharon mentioned the release of their new album.

In addition, Jack, 34, shared a photo of the family looking very happy together. In her IG story, Kelly criticized the media, stating that they made her "sick,quot; at times. Osbourne continued to say on his Instagram that his father had a difficult year, but the reports were "dumb."

The New York Post states that several publications reported that the Prince of Darkness was near death, that he spent his days in "agonizing pain,quot; and that he slowly went crazy. In 2018, Ozzy admitted that he was having health problems after he fell earlier that year and began experiencing back pain.

Waiting for my morning coffee to come in like … pic.twitter.com/y7OE9FUfDn – Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) December 2, 2019

In addition, the rocker suffered pneumonia in 2018 and was subsequently taken to the hospital. Previously, Ozzy, however, canceled some of his concerts, including those scheduled for Europe in 2020.

During a conversation with The Daily Mail, Osbourne stated that his back problems were quite problematic. The star admitted that she went to the bathroom last night, lost her balance and then fell on her back.

Ad

Despite the fact that he was in the hospital for two months after falling, he recovered perfectly well. The artist believes that he still has many years to go.



Post views:

0 0