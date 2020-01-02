The former Damon Dash of Aaliyah doubles his & # 39; Sacrificial Lamb & # 39; in drama about the marriage of R. Kelly

%MINIFYHTML7d5c4652533f7bd2fcf760d0caf8edbf9% %MINIFYHTML7d5c4652533f7bd2fcf760d0caf8edbf10%

Instagram

In his interview for the Lifetime documentary & # 39; Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning & # 39 ;, the record executive reveals that the late singer wanted nothing to do with Kelly after their marriage was annulled.

Up News Info –

Aaliyahex boyfriend of Damon Dash talks about his feelings after the annulment of his controversial marriage with R. Kelly. In a clip of the new Lifetime documentary "Surviving R. Kelly Part II: Account Adjustment", the co-founder of Roc-A-Fella criticizes the singer of" I Believe I Can Fly "and defends his late ex, suggesting that he is a victim in the drama surrounding illegal marriage.

"Aaliyah was like the lamb slaughtered after all those bulls ** t because he didn't deserve any of that," he says in the clip obtained by TMZ. Praising the "Try Again" singer for not harboring negative feelings, the record executive reveals that all Aaliyah wanted was to keep Kelly away from her. "Well, good soul. Good girl. I wasn't even so resentful, it was like, & # 39; Let that man live, just keep him away from me. & # 39; That was all I wanted. I was happy to be away." add.

He goes on to say, "And I know the whole story. I know there was a cover-up and all that, but how did he hide it? It just made the conversation less crazy. Oh, did he marry a child? He was a headline. It was like a Rumor: It was something that was spoken of as if it were normal.It was not like, & # 39; Disgusting Eww married a 13-year-old boy & # 39; it was like, & # 39; Oh, did you marry Aaliyah ? & # 39; She is 13. "

%MINIFYHTML7d5c4652533f7bd2fcf760d0caf8edbf11% %MINIFYHTML7d5c4652533f7bd2fcf760d0caf8edbf12%

When the interviewer corrects him that Aaliyah was 15 when he married Kelly, Dash replies: "15 is 13. I don't have to be exact because I don't care." He continues to criticize Kelly for marrying the then minor singer, "15, 13, anything under 18 is disgusting. Do you know what I mean? It was a girl, brother."

"Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning" is broadcast in three parts on January 2, 3 and 4.

In January 2019, Dash said in an interview with Hip Hop Motivation about Kelly: "That guy was a bad man," but he wouldn't talk more about Aaliyah's relationship with the dishonored singer. "I really didn't want to know what he did to the extent he could feel the need … to deal with it," he explained. "Just because that's what a man does. But it was very painful for her to visit him again. It was like, & # 39; I wouldn't even want to visit him again without a professional & # 39; everything that was done was terrible."

Last December, Kelly pleaded not guilty to the charge of bribery that added to the renewed federal indictment against him filed by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn. He is accused of another person offering a bribe to a government official to create a false identification for a person identified by the pseudonym "Jane Doe # 1", who is believed to be Aaliyah.

In a 2008 interview, Kelly's tour manager, Demetrius Smith, said he facilitated the wedding by obtaining a fake ID for Aaliyah, which listed her as 18 years old. His marriage was annulled in 1995 and Aaliyah died in a plane crash at age 22 in 2001.