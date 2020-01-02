The first official trailer of & # 39; A Quiet Place Part II & # 39; reveals a new community of survivors

%MINIFYHTML098af2348ea1536d576ae5e33453be969% %MINIFYHTML098af2348ea1536d576ae5e33453be9610%

The latest preview of the sequel to the hit horror movie of 2018 also shows the beginning of the alien invasion before following the Abbotts while seeking a new safe haven.

Paramount Pictures has launched the first official preview of "A quiet place Part II"after provoking it with a shorter video. The video of approximately two and a half minutes opens with a glimpse of the beginning of the alien invasion. Evelyn (Emily Blunt) is seen sailing in his car in the middle of the chaotic scene on Main Street in the town of Akron.

The footage is then cut to show the Abbotts after the events in the first movie. They leave the farm, where they settled for quite some time, and walk through abandoned industrial buildings to find a new safe haven until they find a new character played by Cillian Murphy.

They discover that there is another community of survivors and Evelyn wants to help more people, but Murphy's character seems to have a negative feeling about other survivors. "You don't know, right?" He tells Evelyn. "Yes. The people that remain are not the kind of people worth saving."

The official motto of the film says: "After the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) Now they must face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their struggle for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that creatures that hunt for sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sandy path. "

After the launch of the trailer, people are obsessed with the character of Murphy. "Cillian Murphy god 2020, a homeless man with a beard, is already better than 2019," he reacted on Twitter. Another effusive, "murphy cillian robust, tattooed and bearded in a quiet place, part 2 is all I never knew I needed."

Djimon Hounsou He also stars in a new character in the film, while Blunt's husband John Krasinski He also serves as a director, in addition to writing the script. The movie will be released on March 20 in the United States.