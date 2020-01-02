The dishes of Ricky Gervais in the reception of The Golden Globes for the fifth time and reveals the Regret A Joke He

Ricky Gervais is not restrained when he receives the Golden Globes, as it always seems to cause some controversy with his scathing wit and serious burns of the list A celebrities in the crowd. However, ahead of Sunday's Golden Globes – which will be his fifth hosting time – Gervais says he has no plans for any destination on this occasion.

“Well, I don't think this time (anyone) are individuals. I think I will go after the community in general, ”he explained to The Hollywood reporter. "I would like to go after the cinema and I would like to go after television and I would like to go after actors and I will go after the pretense and hypocrisy."

THR cover: "I have enough money from f-king Golden Globes,quot; – why @rickygervais He agreed to host a fifth time and to which he will go https://t.co/Q9XpFsy27H #GoldenGIobes pic.twitter.com/f8qYOWjIwz – The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 2, 2020

The 59-year-old comedian said he will go after "great things, hazy,quot; so that no one feels he is recovering from a person. Gervais added that he will never point to someone and say, "You had a bad year, friend!"

Gervais admits that celebrities like Mel Gibson, Charlie Sheen, and Ben Affleck have been called in the past after they've made some less-than-positive headlines. He says he could make the "weird,quot; joke against a person at times, but that has to do with forgiveness. Gervais explained that when someone gets drunk and tells him something horrible, he can make fun of them. However, bad behavior is not always a "horrible crime, criminal, punishable."

Gervais points out that sometimes celebrities shame themselves, and there are a thousand people in the room, who have probably done something worthy of mockery. However, they are not hunting Nazis, says Gervais. Instead, he chases people who were a bit rude or got drunk and insulted a waiter.

The office Creator confessed that there was an actor he wished he would not have called out. Gervais explained that, one year Tim Allen and Tom Hanks were presenting an award, and he presented them by saying: “Our next two presenters, the first one has won five Oscars, a combined box office of five billion dollars. And the other, Tim Allen.

Gervais said it was a "good joke," and he was teasing Allen. However, he regrets that because the Toy history Star took the wrong path. The comedian said that anyone standing next to Hanks – unless it's Dustin Hoffman, Robert Redford, or Robert De Niro – could have been the target of that joke. However, it became Allen, who shows up with Hanks.

Gervais says he has nothing against Allen, and he is a good actor and a good guy. Ricky Gervais said there was no malice and that he can justify the joke in a funny way. However, he never wanted Allen to think it was written specifically for him.

Ad

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards It will air live on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 5.



Post views:

0 0