The Cribs promises to return after a & # 39; Hard & # 39; 2019

In a series of Twitter posts, the rockers of & # 39; & # 39; You will lose us & # 39; & # 39; They admit that they had been frustrated that they had & # 39; been unable to tour, launch new music or do almost nothing & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

British rockers Cribs They have promised fans a return like no other after fighting for a "difficult" 2019.

The stars of "You & # 39; re Gonna Lose Us" have spent much of last year on an unplanned break, and on Tuesday (December 31), the bandmates admitted that a series of undisclosed problems forced them to Take time out of the music industry.

"Happy New Year to all," said the first of a series of Twitter posts.

"I know that this time last year we told you that & # 39; 2019 is the year in which we became the band that we have always wanted to be … well, unfortunately life treated us several challenges this year that we they left unable to tour, launch new music, or … do a lot of something really … "

Without sharing specific details, the musicians continued: "2019 has been difficult for us in many ways: from the moment we formed in 2002, we have never been (sic) a full year without playing a single show, so it has been very frustrating. But these problems had to be solved before we could think back to action … "

<br />

The cribs, formed by twins Gary Jarman Y Ryan Jarmanand his younger brother Ross Jarman, concluded the end of the year message from fans promising to make their eventual return worth the wait.

"Suffice it to say that … when this band returns, it will be for all the marbles," they added.

The cribs have not given a timeline for their return. They released their latest album, "24-7 Rock Star S ** t", in 2017.