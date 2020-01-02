The breakup of Martell and Melody Holt from & # 39; Love & Marriage Huntsville & # 39; It was a public relations trick!

The viewers of Love & Marriage: Huntsville were shocked last month to see Martell and Melody Holt participate in a very public social media dispute.

But according to The Jasmine Brand, everything was just for publicity, and the couple has announced that they have welcomed a new addition to the family.

"No Holts Barred. We are very excited to welcome our MnMKid room to our family. We thank God for a smooth, healthy and safe pregnancy and we are enjoying all the love and joy it has brought to our home and our lives. God is amazing and we appreciate all the love of you all! 2020 come on!

On the show, the Holts 'marriage seemed to be on the rocks for quite some time, and divorce seemed inevitable, but everything seems to be fine at the Holts' camp.