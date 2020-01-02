The baby & # 39; Friends & # 39; Jennifer Aniston takes a hilarious jab in the classic episode & # 39; Nap & # 39;

Instagram

On New Year's Day, Noelle Sheldon uploads a picture of her in the iconic Central Perk cafeteria with a note that she has just "woken up from the best nap of all time."

The actress who played the baby Emma in the sitcom in the 90s "Friends" made fun of Instagram and joked that "finally" woke her from her nap, in a hilarious nod to one of the classic episodes of the comedy.

In the 2003 episode "The one with the cake", Courteney Cox Y Matthew PerryMonica and Chandler's characters miss their vacations to celebrate the baby's first birthday, even though she ends up sleeping all the time.

Chandler did not hesitate to tell Emma his true feelings towards Jennifer Aniston Y David SchwimmerThe first daughter of Rachel and Ross's characters when they had their friends film a special 18th birthday message for their first daughter, who, in the program's timeline, will be out in May this year.

"Hi, Emma. It's the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?" Chandler interrupted the video.

"We're Aunt Monica and Uncle Chandler, by the way, they may not recognize us because we haven't talked to their parents in 17 years," Monica moaned, while Chandler intervened: "We used to get married but then we lost a weekend together and things they got rid … thanks to you. "

Taking Instagram on New Year's Day, actress Noelle Sheldon – who played the baby with her twin sister Cali Sheldon – He shared a manipulated photo of her in the iconic Central Perk cafeteria, with the caption: "I just woke up from the best nap of all time, happy 2020 !! (ft. my badly done photoshop)".

"I hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends and laughs!" he added, as his twin commented below, "Finally."