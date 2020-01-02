The actress of & # 39; Orange Is The New Black & # 39; Danielle Brooks is engaged!

Danielle Brooks, the actress best known for playing Taystee in the Netflix series Orange Is The New Black, announced on New Year's Eve that she is now engaged to Dennis Gelin.

The actress shared a photo and video on Instagram of her dance with her man with her new ring in full display.

"I never thought that one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year. I can marry my best friend. I am so excited to become your wife. D,amp;D until the end," he wrote.

