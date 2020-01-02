The actress of & # 39; Orange Is The New Black & # 39; Danielle Brooks is engaged!

Danielle Brooks, the actress best known for playing Taystee in the Netflix series Orange Is The New Black, announced on New Year's Eve that she is now engaged to Dennis Gelin.

The actress shared a photo and video on Instagram of her dance with her man with her new ring in full display.

"I never thought that one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year. I can marry my best friend. I am so excited to become your wife. D,amp;D until the end," he wrote.

Brooks gave birth to her daughter in November and shared her pregnancy with her fans.

"This moment is sacred. 👑 This moment is about birth and rebirth," he wrote next to her. "This moment is to discover new parts of myself that I never knew existed before. ", he captioned a publication of his growing belly in September.

"👑 This moment is to understand what my energy is worth and what it is not. 👑 This moment is supported without apology in those who really understand the definition of family and friendship.👑 This moment is about experiencing all that life has to offer me as a woman. I'm living and sunbathing right now! And it feels great. "

Our congratulations to Danielle and Dennis.