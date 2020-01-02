The actor of the & # 39; Empire & # 39; Bryshere Gray accused of spitting on the secretary during the & # 39; Food Fight & # 39; from 7-Eleven!

Bryshere Gray, the actor who plays Hakeem Lyon in Empire, has been accused of spitting at an employee who worked at a 7-Eleven in Orlando, but according to Bryshere, it was just a food fight!

TMZ obtained the video of the police body camera, which shows the actor being questioned about the alleged incident inside the Orlando store last month. According to Bryshere, the guy he was spitting on the floor, and the cashier didn't like it.

Then he allegedly cursed them while cleaning the grill and even threw something at the men. Then he told them that after she threw something at him, he took a bag of chips and threw them before leaving the store.

However, the employee says it was Bryshere who spit on her and not her friend. She wants to press charges against him and says she has the entire incident on camera. The surveillance video is being reviewed. No arrests have been made yet.