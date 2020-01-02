Home Entertainment The actor of the & # 39; Empire & # 39; Bryshere...

The actor of the & # 39; Empire & # 39; Bryshere Gray accused of spitting on the secretary during the & # 39; Food Fight & # 39; from 7-Eleven!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Bryshere Gray, the actor who plays Hakeem Lyon in Empire, has been accused of spitting at an employee who worked at a 7-Eleven in Orlando, but according to Bryshere, it was just a food fight!

TMZ obtained the video of the police body camera, which shows the actor being questioned about the alleged incident inside the Orlando store last month. According to Bryshere, the guy he was spitting on the floor, and the cashier didn't like it.

