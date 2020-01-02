The 50 Cent votes leave behind & # 39; pain and negativity & # 39; in 2020

New Year, apparently 50 Cent, since the rapper took Instagram to promise that next year should be full of positivity and that all the pain and negativity will remain in the past.

"Hello, welcome to flight # 2020. We are prepared to start the New Year. Make sure your attitude and blessings are secured and locked in an upright position. All self-destructive devices must be turned off at this time." He captioned the publication that presents an image of 50 leaving a private plane.

"All negativity, pain and discouragement should be saved. If we lose altitude under pressure during the flight, we reach and pull a prayer. Faith will automatically activate the prayers. Once your Faith is activated, you can help other passengers. NO LUGGAGE will be allowed on this flight. The Captain (GOD) has authorized us to take off, "he continued.

"Destination: GRANDEZA #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife,quot;

50 had many problems in 2019, even with Power executive Randall Emmett, Young Buck, Nick Cannon and, more recently, French Montana, whom he publicly criticized for buying an older Bugatti model.

Are you going to crush your veal with all of them in 2020?