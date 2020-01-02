The 50 Cent votes leave behind & # 39; pain and negativity & # 39; in 2020

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

New Year, apparently 50 Cent, since the rapper took Instagram to promise that next year should be full of positivity and that all the pain and negativity will remain in the past.

"Hello, welcome to flight # 2020. We are prepared to start the New Year. Make sure your attitude and blessings are secured and locked in an upright position. All self-destructive devices must be turned off at this time." He captioned the publication that presents an image of 50 leaving a private plane.

