The 34th birthday plans of Deepika Padukones are revealed

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is currently on a promotional spree for her next Chhapaak launch. The film revolves around Malti, who is a survivor of an acid attack and her battles. The director of Meghna Gulzar also stars Vikrant Massey. The movie will be released only a few days after his birthday. The actress will turn 34 on January 5 and seems to have some special plans for her birthday. It is said that he will not organize a big birthday party, but will celebrate it with some victims of acid attacks.



According to reports, Deepika will celebrate her birthday in Lucknow with the survivors of the acid attack. The actress will visit a cafe run by survivors of acid attacks and, according to sources, survivors of acid attacks from neighboring cities will also be part of the celebrations. The source added, "Deepika will leave for Delhi later in the day to resume Chhapaak's promotional rounds."



Chhapaak is expected to be released on January 10, 2020. Apart from this, the actress will be seen with Ranveer Singh in '83, directed by Kabir Khan. & # 39; 83 will be released this year in April. Keep watching this space for more information about Bollywood.