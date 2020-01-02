The 10 NFL players that defined the 2010s and the 10 that will define the 2020s

%MINIFYHTML56f39c92a98316e193a735bdc4d52f949% %MINIFYHTML56f39c92a98316e193a735bdc4d52f9410%

Tuesday marked the end of an incredible decade for the NFL, which will crown the champion of its 100th season in February at the end of a campaign that has seen the man who dominated the last 10 years show signs of fallibility.

The 2010s belonged largely to a sixth-round pick from the University of Michigan that made the New England Patriots the largest NFL dynasty.

%MINIFYHTML56f39c92a98316e193a735bdc4d52f9411% %MINIFYHTML56f39c92a98316e193a735bdc4d52f9412%

However, there were many others who helped define a fascinating period and a lot of exciting talents queuing to try to make sure they are the ones that stand out when the world looks back in the 2020s.

Here we reflect on 10 players that had the most lasting impact in the 2010s, and evaluate the players most likely to have the same influence in the 2020s.

2010s

Tom brady

Five seasons in his NFL career, Brady had already secured a remarkable legacy, such as a sixth assailant who rose from Drew Bledsoe's injury replacement to a quarterback who led the Patriots to their first three Super Bowl titles.

He led what many consider the best offensive in 2007 when the Patriots were 16-0, however, when the story of the best quarterback in the history of the NFL is told, his second act and that of England will be the most convincing chapter .

The decade of 2010 was a decade in which Brady constantly and steadfastly challenged Father Time. After a heartbreaking defeat of Super Bowl XLVI against the New York Giants at the end of the 2011 season, Brady, 37, authored a Super Bowl MVP three seasons later, when the Patriots won their fourth title by defeating the Seattle Seahawks.

His surprising response to a four-game suspension in 2016 for his role in the Deflategate saga was a dominant stretch of 15 games in which the Patriots lost only once and completed the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history in a 34-game loss. -28 from the Atlanta Falcons.

Brady followed that with an MVP campaign in 2017 that can be unfairly forgotten by many due to the defeat of New England by 41-33 against the Philadelphia Eagles in which he launched 505 aerial yards, breaking his record the previous year.

The Super Bowl LIII was won in large part thanks to the Patriots defense and the 2019 season has provided more evidence that the 42-year-old is finally declining. No player can escape Father's Time, but Brady has redefined what is possible for old quarterbacks.

Peyton Manning

Manning's career seemed to be coming to an end at the beginning of the decade. A defeat in the playoffs against the New York Jets marked his last appearance for the Indianapolis Colts, as neck surgery ruled him out of the 2011 season and was released in March 2012.

However, Manning landed in the perfect environment to prove he was still among the elite. His Denver Broncos spell was historic as he led an explosive offensive that peaked in 2013, Manning possibly delivering the best season for a quarterback.

He set records for a season to pass yards (5,477) and touchdowns (55) that have not yet been broken. However, after a beating of 43-8 Super Bowl at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks, Manning would have to wait until the 2015 campaign, during which he suffered the ignominy of being sent to the bank by Brock Osweiler, to win his second ring.

Manning regained the initial job and, despite his clearly diminishing skills, won the Super Bowl 50 with significant help from the Denver defense. He may not have been the way many expected, but, four years after his career was threatened by an injury, Manning was able to leave on his own terms.

Rob Gronkowski

The Patriots' second period of superiority was largely due to their decision to recruit a tight end outside Arizona with durability issues in the second round of the 2010 draft.

Gronkowski's New England addition paid instant dividends. He caught 10 touchdowns in his rookie season and became the ultimate weapon of the league's red zone.

With four 1,000-yard, five-year seasons with two-digit touchdowns, including a 17-score campaign in 2011, Gronk's combination of athleticism, brute strength and blocking ability made him the best tight end of his generation and the point focal point of the New England Offense.

After 9 years of Gronk peaks, championships and a trophy dent, it is an incredible honor to be recognized as a @NFL Top 100 players. I worked hard, tried to improve even more and had fun while doing it. Thanks to my teammates and coaches, we are all champions together pic.twitter.com/XGYBaKmuFO – Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) December 15, 2019

Colin Kaepernick

Even with the domain enjoyed by the likes of Brady, Manning and Gronkowski, no player of the last decade has transcended the sport more than Kaepernick.

Kaepernick, a supremely athletic, ungainly and long-stricken double-threaded dynamo, exploded on the scene in 2012, setting the record for ground yards by a quarterback in a playoff game with 181 against the Green Bay Packers while driving the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII, arriving a few yards from the victory in a distressing 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

But, for everything he did on the big stage, it was his actions during a preseason game that had the biggest impact on the sport, Kaepernick's life and society in general.

His decision to sit down first and then kneel during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and racial injustice caused admiration and condemnation and led a large number of players to replicate it. Although he gained a lot of followers and attention for his cause, the movement he started cost Kaepernick his NFL career.

He hasn't signed since he separated from the Niners in 2017 and filed a formal complaint against the league, accusing the 32 franchises of collusion to keep him out of work.

A training organized by the NFL last month collapsed at the last minute, but the large crowd that attended a session organized in a hurry in a high school camp the same day was indicative of its enormous social influence. That he is still unemployed remains the biggest stain on the reputation of a league obsessed with the image.

Aaron Donald

In years past, a dominant edge runner often looked like the final piece of the puzzle. Now, the teams are as committed to digging up the next Donald as to find the external pass brokers that make a difference.

Donald has transformed the value of the inner defensive lineman by quickly becoming the best player in the NFL. Its speed, power, intelligent use of hands and versatility have made it almost impossible to block. You can play each position on the defensive line and it is devastatingly effective from each point.

Donald, a two-time defensive player of the year, had 20.5 catches in 2018 and still made 12.5 catches in 2019, a season seen as a disappointment. Donald is already close to a certainty for the Hall of Fame and could well become the best defensive player of his generation.

J.J. Watt

Five All-Pro teams from the first team, five double-digit capture seasons and three Defensive Player of the Year awards, the most incredible aspect of Watt's career is that the injuries may have prevented the NFL from witnessing its true roof .

Watt has been stripped of much of his best years, only completing a full regular season since 2015, but his CV, which includes two 20.5 capture campaigns, is probably already good enough for the Hall of Fame.

Firmly in the MVP discussion in 2014, Watt was the face of defensive football for much of the decade, but, at the end of 2010, there is a danger of being partly defined by the inability to remain on the field in a moment in which Texans have been more competitive. Fortunately, at 30, he still has the time and talent to make sure that is not the case.

Adrian Peterson

Only one non-quarterback won the MVP award in the decade, and that came in 2012 when Peterson produced one of the best runner seasons in history.

Peterson ran for 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 131.1 yards per game on the ground. The controversy off the field interrupted his career and, although he enjoyed a revival in 2015 with a campaign of 1,485 yards, he has never regained his incredible best.

However, he managed to remain effective enough to stretch his career to thirty years and achieved his ambition to move Walter Payton on the all-time touchdowns list with his 111th score.

Drew Brees

While Manning and Brady obtained the most acclaim and, in the case of the latter, the titles in the 2010s, Brees has enjoyed unmatched consistency for most quarterbacks and accumulated a large number of records.

Brees led the league in air yards five times in the decade and broke Brett Favre's all-time passes and air yard records in a 2018 season in which his New Orleans Saints were a controversial pass interference penalty out of the Super Bowl

Week 15 of the 2019 season saw him break Manning's record in touchdowns with his 540th. His arm strength may have diminished, but Brees is still ready to enter his third decade in the league, maintaining the remarkable level he has met since his arrival in New Orleans.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham, the man who produced perhaps the defining work of the decade, has not reached the heights he once promised.

However, his unbelievable capture with one hand against the Dallas Cowboys on November 23, 2014, is one of the indelible images of the NFL. Falling back when Brandon Carr tried to drag him down, Beckham arched his back and took the ball out of the air with his fingertips before falling into the end zone.

Whether through notable catches, discussions with coaches or an intermittent relationship with a network of kicks, Beckham has made headlines throughout the decade and will surely continue to do so in the 2020s.

Antonio Brown

Brown's status as one of the players of the decade was already insured before his tumultuous 2019.

He made the unlikely trip of the sixth round selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers to an NFL lead receiver. With incredible speed, agility and ability to make spectacular disputed catches despite his short stature, Brown accumulated four seasons of at least 1,400 receiving yards, including a year of 1,698 yards in 2014.

However, despite all his exploits in the field, Brown may end up being more remembered for a low season of 2019 in which he forced a departure from the Steelers, left the Oakland Raiders without playing a snap after a series of controversies and then he was cut by the New England Patriots after allegations of sexual assault. Despite an outstanding career in the field, Brown ends the 2010s with an asterisk against his name.

2020s

Patrick Mahomes

No quarterback has stormed the league in its first season as a starter as Mahomes did in 2018.

Mahomes threw for more than 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns when the Kansas City Chiefs missed the Super Bowl, challenging the belief with their ability to make moves in motion from a variety of arm angles.

After returning from a knee injury, Mahomes returns to his best in 2019 and, with one of the best offensive minds in the league as his head coach in Andy Reid, is prepared to secure his place as the preeminent gunman of the NFL in the 2020

Lamar Jackson

While Mahomes may be the most spectacular pitcher in honoring the NFL, Jackson is on track to consolidate his reputation as the best quarterback of all time.

Jackson and the Ravens dominated the NFL in 2019 with an almost unstoppable offense. Defenses have found it almost impossible to decipher if they are going to throw or run, and defenders are ashamed of their evasion when they do the last.

Jackson, the only quarterback who threw for 3,000 yards and rushed for 1,000 in a season, has already surpassed the achievements of Michael Vick, the legend of the Atlanta Falcons. He broke Vick's quarterback record in a season by accumulating 1,206 yards in 2019.

The final campaign of the 2010s could end with Jackson raising the Lombardi Trophy. If he continues on this path, the 2020s will see him become the best double-threat quarterback of all time.

Trevor Lawrence

An NFL superstar previously ordained since his high school days, the Clemson phenomenon has lived up to massive exaggeration in college and is effectively a blockage to be the first general pick in the 2021 draft.

Compounds, mobile and with a barrel for one arm, several NFL teams that need a quarterback are probably already considering the 2020 tank to have a chance to land Lawrence.

Regardless of whether he joins the elite of the league or fails spectacularly, the way Lawrence performs at the highest level will surely be one of the most compelling stories of the 2020s.

Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals took a significant risk by giving up Josh Rosen to select a quarterback for the second consecutive year and elect Murray first overall.

Despite another losing season for Arizona in 2019, Murray's development as a rookie should provide a great boost to the Cardinals, whose fans enjoyed a series of dazzling displays of the former two-sports star, who was recruited ninth overall by Oakland Athletics of the MLB in 2018.

Murray's decision to avoid baseball for the NFL was the most intensely debated issue of last year's draft. However, a year after his career, the double threat star has come a long way to silence skeptics and more athletes from two sports will follow suit if he continues to excel.

.@ K1 It has become the sixth QB in NFL history with more than 3,500 yards and more than 500 yards on the ground in one season. He joins Cam Newton (2011) as the only rookies in NFL history to accomplish that feat. pic.twitter.com/wLdjGp2ktQ – Arizona Cardinals ⋈ (@AZCardinals) December 29, 2019

Saquon Barkley

The second general selection of the New York Giants in the 2018 draft, Barkley's career, for many, will solve the discussion about the value of selecting such a high runner.

With a notable 2018 followed by a 2019 affected by an injury, it is in 2020 that he will see Barkley provide the answer to whether it is worth using first-class draft capital on a spine in a league dominated by air game.

Those who have a passion for analysis have already decided to a large extent that it is not. However, Barkley, considered the best prospect of a runner since Barry Sanders, has the talent to cause a spectacular impact on the ground and in the air game and prove that they are wrong.

George kittle

Already consolidated as Gronkowski's successor as the first tight end of the NFL, Kittle is a good faith superstar with everything in her arsenal to compile a Hall of Fame CV in the 2020s.

Kittle broke the record of yards received in a season by a tight end in 2018 and in 2019 he has proved to be the most valuable player for a San Francisco 49ers team two LIV Super Bowl victories.

Kittle produced one of the defining images of the NFL of the 2019 season, as he took three defenders of the New Orleans Saints with him in the game, a strange athlete and monstrous blocker whose absolute refusal to be addressed has made him the main Threat of yards after capture. – Intermittent game of a Superdome shooting. Advocates throughout the league can expect to receive the same treatment regularly in the new decade.

Michael Thomas

The most surprising aspect of Thomas breaking Marvin Harrison's record of receptions in a single season is that the Saints star did it while he was only 26 years old.

As the focal point of possibly the most powerful offensive in the NFL, the sky is really the limit for Thomas, who finished his 2019 record with 149 catches for 1,725 ​​yards.

He did it despite being subject to extremely strict coverage on seemingly every click. Thomas rarely has the benefit of separation, but the 2020s could be the decade in which he separates from his contemporaries and becomes a great receiver of all time.

The Bosa brothers

There is a success story between brothers in the NFL, and Joey and Nick Bosa are on their way to joining Peyton and Eli Manning and J.J. Watt and T.J. Watt as two of the best brothers to play in the league.

Joey, selected third overall in 2016, has 40 catches in four seasons for the Los Angeles Chargers, establishing himself as a dominant pass racer, and Nick only needed a year to join him.

In his first season with the 49ers after being elected second overall, the young Bosa accumulated 80 quarterback pressures, the largest amount of a rookie, according to the Pro Football Focus analysis website.

It is among the favorites to win the Defensive Player of the Year and, as long as they avoid injuries, the two best rush runners in the 2020s may well be from the same family.

Jamal Adams

Although much of the focus for Jets persuasives is on the growth of Sam Darnold, Adams is so crucial to his hopes of getting out of the crisis.

The heart and soul of the New York defense, Adams is a fierce and blunt security that could quickly jump into superstar status if the Jets become one of the best in the AFC.

According to reports, close to being changed to the Dallas Cowboys during the 2019 season, Adams is in the perfect market to become one of the faces of the league if Gang Green can snatch the superiority of the AFC East from the Brady Patriots.

The Jets are a hit hungry franchise since the days of & # 39; Broadway Joe & # 39; Namath & # 39; Broadway Jamal & # 39; It may not have the same tone, but you can expect similar levels of hero worship if the Jets return to the postseason relevance.